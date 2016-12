Mercenary military vehicle blasted in Mareb [26/ديسمبر/2016]



MAREB, Dec. 26 (Saba) - The army and poplar forces blasted a Saudi-paid mercenary vehicle in Mareb province, an army official told Saba Monday.



The operation took place in Serwah area and all the mercenaries aboard were killed, the official said.



Saba