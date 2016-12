Army's mortars hit mercenaries in Taiz [26/ديسمبر/2016]



TAIZ, Dec. 26 (Saba) - The army and popular forces shelled the Saudi-paid mercenaries at Bab al-Mandeb in Taiz province, army official told Saba on Monday.



The forces fired dozens of mortar shells on the mercenaries in south Dhbab area, killing and wounding many of them.



SH/AF

Saba