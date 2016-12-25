PM receives Yemen's youth government [25/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA’A, Dec. 25 (Saba) – Prime Minister Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Habtoor met on Sunday with Yemen’s youth government members, who briefed him on their vision in the service, economic and political areas.



In the meeting, the youth government's members handed over to Dr. bin Habtoor a copy of its program and its political vision to end the aggression and bring peace in Yemen.



Head and members of the youth government reviewed activities and tasks of their government since its declaration in 2013 according to its program.



The prime minister welcomed the youth government and affirmed that the future is for youth.



“ Your creative ideas in all areas today are your programs for the near future,” Dr. bin Habtoor addressed the youth government members.



He praised the national reconciliation idea formed by the youth government, which reflects their understanding to the reality being lived by their homeland in light of the aggression.



The premier pointed to the malicious dimensions and goals of the US-backed Saudi aggression, confirming the aggression’s failure in undermining the Yemeni state and will.



“ A dirty and immoral war was practiced on Yemen and its sons, as well as an entire blockade, which aimed to split the homeland and deliver some of its areas to al-Qaeda and Daesh,” Dr. bin Habtoor said.



The aggression aimed to spread chaos through establishing and arming security institutions and militia in some provinces of Yemen with a view to drag the country into a continual internal fighting, he added.



He stressed the importance of youth’s comprehension to the dimensions of this hostile and barbaric war on their homeland and its security, stability and future.



The prime minister voiced his confidence in the deep patriotism in youth’s opinions, thoughts, initiatives and projects for present and future, asserting that the salvation government would do its best to support the youth government.



BA

Saba