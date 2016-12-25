ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 25 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 11:46:57م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يعزي في وفاة العلامة محمد بن علي القليصي
بعث الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية عزاء ومواساة إلى وزير الأوقاف والإرشاد القاضي شرف القليصي في وفاة شقيقه القاضي العلامة محمد بن علي القليصي..
تحطم طائرة عسكرية روسية في البحر الأسود ومصرع ركابها الـ 92
أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية اليوم الاحد عن تحطم طائرة عسكرية روسية تقل 92 شخصاً في البحر الأسود بالقرب من منتجع سوتشي وذلك اثر اختفاءها من الرادارات بعد 20 دقيقة على إقلاعها.
إجتماع برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون الإقتصادية يناقش أوضاع القطاع النفطي
عقد بوزارة النفط والمعادن اليوم إجتماعاً برئاسة نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء للشؤون الإقتصادية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي ووزير النفط والمعادن ذياب محسن بن معيلي.
وزير الشباب يتفقد سير العمل والأنشطة بنادي العروبة الرياضي
تفقد وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم، سير العمل والأنشطة بنادي العروبة الرياضي بأمانة العاصمة، واطلع على جانب من أنشطته التي يمارسها منتسبو النادي في 14 لعبة رياضية فردية وجماعية.
آخر الأخبار:
تدمير آلية عسكرية للمرتزقة ومصرع طاقمها بمديرية صرواح بمأرب
استهداف تجمعات لمرتزقة العدوان جنوب ذباب باتجاه باب المندب بتعز
ثمار العطاء تدشن توزيع بطانيات ومصابيح شمسية للنازحين بمديرية وصاب السافل بذمار
رئيس الوزراء يعزي نظيره الروسي بضحايا تحطم الطائرة الروسية
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
PM receives Yemen's youth government
[25/ديسمبر/2016]

SANA’A, Dec. 25 (Saba) – Prime Minister Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Habtoor met on Sunday with Yemen’s youth government members, who briefed him on their vision in the service, economic and political areas.

In the meeting, the youth government's members handed over to Dr. bin Habtoor a copy of its program and its political vision to end the aggression and bring peace in Yemen.

Head and members of the youth government reviewed activities and tasks of their government since its declaration in 2013 according to its program.

The prime minister welcomed the youth government and affirmed that the future is for youth.

“ Your creative ideas in all areas today are your programs for the near future,” Dr. bin Habtoor addressed the youth government members.

He praised the national reconciliation idea formed by the youth government, which reflects their understanding to the reality being lived by their homeland in light of the aggression.

The premier pointed to the malicious dimensions and goals of the US-backed Saudi aggression, confirming the aggression’s failure in undermining the Yemeni state and will.

“ A dirty and immoral war was practiced on Yemen and its sons, as well as an entire blockade, which aimed to split the homeland and deliver some of its areas to al-Qaeda and Daesh,” Dr. bin Habtoor said.

The aggression aimed to spread chaos through establishing and arming security institutions and militia in some provinces of Yemen with a view to drag the country into a continual internal fighting, he added.

He stressed the importance of youth’s comprehension to the dimensions of this hostile and barbaric war on their homeland and its security, stability and future.

The prime minister voiced his confidence in the deep patriotism in youth’s opinions, thoughts, initiatives and projects for present and future, asserting that the salvation government would do its best to support the youth government.

BA
Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
تدمير آلية عسكرية للمرتزقة ومصرع طاقمها بمديرية صرواح بمأرب
[25/ديسمبر/2016]
استهداف تجمعات لمرتزقة العدوان جنوب ذباب باتجاه باب المندب بتعز
[25/ديسمبر/2016]
مصرع عدد من مرتزقة العدوان بينهم قيادات بمحافظة تعز
[25/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية نهم
[25/ديسمبر/2016]
رئيس وأعضاء مجلس النواب يدينون استمرار جرائم العدوان على اليمن
[25/ديسمبر/2016]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2016، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by