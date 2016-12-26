Aggression fighter jets continues striking provinces [25/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA'A, Dec. 25 (Saba) - Saudi aggression war jets continued heinous crimes on several Yemeni provinces overnight, targeting citizens' properties, a military official told Saba.



In Sa'ada province, a citizen was killed after the Saudi war jets waged two airstrikes on his farm in Mahdaidah area, while a house was destroyed in Jumat bani Baher area of Saqain district by a Saudi airstrike.



The war jets also launched two airstrikes on each of al-Zamah area in Baqam district, Takhaih area of Majz district, Marran area of in Haydan district, Basbas area of Razah district, al-Buqa and al-Qama areas of Kutaf district. No casualties were reported in the airstrikes.



Meanwhile, the enemy's fighter planes launched two air raids on al-Aqran valley in Nehm district and two more others hit Mafraq area of Arhab district, in Sana'a.



In Hajjah province, the aggression war jets waged an airstrike on the power station of Medi district and an airstrike on Haradh district.



In Mareb province, Saudi-paid mercenaries' artillery shelled citizens' houses in Serwah district.



