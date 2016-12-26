ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 26 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 01:31:14م
مصدر عسكري : العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته مستمرون في استهداف منازل المواطنين
أكد مصدر عسكري استمرار العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته في استهداف منازل المواطنين والممتلكات العامة في عدد من محافظات الجمهورية خلال الساعات الماضية.
منظمات يهودية تخطط لاقتحام المسجد الأقصى المبارك
أعلنت منظمات يهودية تعمل على خدمة أسطورة ” الهيكل المزعوم ” ، نيتها تنظيم اقتحامات جماعية واسعة للمسجد الأقصى المبارك ، ومحاولة إدخال ” الشمعدان ” التلمودي ، لتنظيم احتفالات خاصة ، تزامنا مع بدء عيد ” الحانوكاة ” العبري ، الذي بدأ أمس، ويستمر لمدة أسبوع.
وزارة الصناعة تناقش السبل الكفيلة بتفعيل الرقابة على الأسواق
ناقش اجتماع عقد اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبده بشر السبل الكفيلة بتفعيل دور الوزارة ومكاتبها بالمحافظات في عملية الرقابة والتفتيش على السلع والمواد الغذائية.
وزير الشباب يتفقد سير العمل والأنشطة بنادي العروبة الرياضي
تفقد وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم، سير العمل والأنشطة بنادي العروبة الرياضي بأمانة العاصمة، واطلع على جانب من أنشطته التي يمارسها منتسبو النادي في 14 لعبة رياضية فردية وجماعية.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Aggression fighter jets continues striking provinces
[25/ديسمبر/2016]

SANA'A, Dec. 25 (Saba) - Saudi aggression war jets continued heinous crimes on several Yemeni provinces overnight, targeting citizens' properties, a military official told Saba.

In Sa'ada province, a citizen was killed after the Saudi war jets waged two airstrikes on his farm in Mahdaidah area, while a house was destroyed in Jumat bani Baher area of Saqain district by a Saudi airstrike.

The war jets also launched two airstrikes on each of al-Zamah area in Baqam district, Takhaih area of Majz district, Marran area of in Haydan district, Basbas area of Razah district, al-Buqa and al-Qama areas of Kutaf district. No casualties were reported in the airstrikes.

Meanwhile, the enemy's fighter planes launched two air raids on al-Aqran valley in Nehm district and two more others hit Mafraq area of Arhab district, in Sana'a.

In Hajjah province, the aggression war jets waged an airstrike on the power station of Medi district and an airstrike on Haradh district.

In Mareb province, Saudi-paid mercenaries' artillery shelled citizens' houses in Serwah district.

AA/AF
SABA
