Aggression jets launch four airstrikes on Nehm [25/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA’A, Dec. 25 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression war jets waged on Sunday four raids on Nehm district in Sana’a province.



The hostile raids targeted several areas in the district, causing large damages to citizens’ houses and properties, a local official told Saba.



Saba