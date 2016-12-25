Army, popular forces bombard Saudi enemy’s sites in Jizan [25/ديسمبر/2016]



JIZAN, Dec. 25 (Saba) – The army and popular forces continued to bomb the Saudi enemy’s locations in Jizan causing human and material losses to the enemy, a military official said Sunday.



The official explained that the artillery of the army and popular forces pounded gatherings of the Saudi troops at al-Tawal customs, Tabbat al-Hamraa and al-Kars site, leaving a number of dead and wounded among the Saudi soldiers.



The artillery fire also targeted the top of Dokhan Mountain and a military gathering in al-Montazah location, as well as destroying a weapon store of the Saudi enemy near al-Majaze’a center, he added.



Saba