Saudi aggression war jets strike Nehm [25/ديسمبر/2016]



MAREB, Dec. 25 (Saba) - Saudi aggression warplanes launched an airstrike on Serwah district of Mareb province on Monday, an official told Saba.



The strike hit al-Makhadarah area.



Meanwhile, the Saudi-paid mercenaries' artillery shelled al-Hazah, al- Matar area in the same district, causing serious damage to citizens' houses and farms.



