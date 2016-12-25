ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 25 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 07:58:27م
رئيس مجلس النواب يشيد بجهود منظمة أطباء بلا حدود
أشاد رئيس مجلس النواب الأخ يحيى علي الراعي بالجهود الإنسانية التي تبذلها منظمة أطباء بلا حدود وكل العاملين معها من أطباء وممرضين ومسئولين وكل الملتحقين في الحقل الصحي والطبي من المنظمة.
تحطم طائرة عسكرية روسية في البحر الأسود ومصرع ركابها الـ 92
أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية اليوم الاحد عن تحطم طائرة عسكرية روسية تقل 92 شخصاً في البحر الأسود بالقرب من منتجع سوتشي وذلك اثر اختفاءها من الرادارات بعد 20 دقيقة على إقلاعها.
نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون الإقتصادية يلتقي وزير الكهرباء والطاقة
ناقش نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء للشؤون الإقتصادية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي اليوم مع وزير الكهرباء والطاقة المهندس لطف علي الجرموزي، تقرير نتائج الزيارة لمحافظة الحديدة للإطلاع على أوضاع الكهرباء ومحطات الطاقة الكهربائية.
وزير الشباب يتفقد سير العمل والأنشطة بنادي العروبة الرياضي
تفقد وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم، سير العمل والأنشطة بنادي العروبة الرياضي بأمانة العاصمة، واطلع على جانب من أنشطته التي يمارسها منتسبو النادي في 14 لعبة رياضية فردية وجماعية.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Parliament condemn aggression’s continuous crimes on Yemen
[25/ديسمبر/2016]

SANA’A, Dec. 25 (Saba) – The Parliament’s Speaker and its members strongly condemned on Sunday the continuing crimes of the Saudi aggression and its mercenaries against citizens in a number of the provinces.

In this regard, the parliament condemned the death of the citizen Adnan Ali Mosad and his family consisting of his wife and five children in an airstrike by the aggression’s war jets on their house in al-Matlawi village in al-Udain district in Ibb province.

These crimes will only make the Yemeni people firmer and more determined to continue resistance and confront the aggression, the parliament asserted.

The aggression countries should take lessons from the past, work to stop the war and end the land, sea and air blockade and contribute to the establishment of security, stability and peace in the region, the parliament added.

On another hand, the parliament’s speaker and members condemned the heinous terrorist crime of burning Turkish soldiers by “Daash” organization in Syria.

The parliament expressed its solidarity with the victims’ families and the Turkish people, considering these heinous crimes
inconsistent with the Islamic teachings and human and moral values everywhere in the world.

BA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
