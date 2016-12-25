Parliament condemn aggression’s continuous crimes on Yemen [25/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA’A, Dec. 25 (Saba) – The Parliament’s Speaker and its members strongly condemned on Sunday the continuing crimes of the Saudi aggression and its mercenaries against citizens in a number of the provinces.



In this regard, the parliament condemned the death of the citizen Adnan Ali Mosad and his family consisting of his wife and five children in an airstrike by the aggression’s war jets on their house in al-Matlawi village in al-Udain district in Ibb province.



These crimes will only make the Yemeni people firmer and more determined to continue resistance and confront the aggression, the parliament asserted.



The aggression countries should take lessons from the past, work to stop the war and end the land, sea and air blockade and contribute to the establishment of security, stability and peace in the region, the parliament added.



On another hand, the parliament’s speaker and members condemned the heinous terrorist crime of burning Turkish soldiers by “Daash” organization in Syria.



The parliament expressed its solidarity with the victims’ families and the Turkish people, considering these heinous crimes

inconsistent with the Islamic teachings and human and moral values everywhere in the world.



BA

Saba