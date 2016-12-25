Parliament’s Speaker hails MSF’s humanitarian efforts [25/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA’A, Dec. 25 (Saba) - The Parliament’s Speaker Yahya Ali al-Raei praised on Sunday the humanitarian efforts exerted by the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and all workers in the organization.



During his meeting with heads of the Spanish, Dutch, Swiss and French missions of MSF, al-Raei pointed to the hardships suffered by the organization’s workers, who continue their work despite the unjustified bombing of the Saudi-led aggression warplanes on the country.



The parliament speaker demanded the MSF’s heads to convey to the world what they see on the ground from effects and results of the unjust aggression on Yemen.



He stressed the need to stop the unjust war and lift the land, sea and air blockade on Yemen in order to enter the food and medical aid and oil derivatives to the people.



The MSF’s officials presented, during the meeting, a detailed explanation about the organization’s performance in the field of medical and humanitarian work in Yemen.



They expressed their thanks for the cooperation they received from the concerned authorities and the technicians who work with the organization in the hospitals and medical centers.



They noted that Abs Hospital in Hajjah province was reopened after it was restored after being bombed by the aggression’s war jets.



BA

Saba