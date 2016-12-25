ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 25 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 07:58:27م
رئيس مجلس النواب يشيد بجهود منظمة أطباء بلا حدود
أشاد رئيس مجلس النواب الأخ يحيى علي الراعي بالجهود الإنسانية التي تبذلها منظمة أطباء بلا حدود وكل العاملين معها من أطباء وممرضين ومسئولين وكل الملتحقين في الحقل الصحي والطبي من المنظمة.
تحطم طائرة عسكرية روسية في البحر الأسود ومصرع ركابها الـ 92
أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية اليوم الاحد عن تحطم طائرة عسكرية روسية تقل 92 شخصاً في البحر الأسود بالقرب من منتجع سوتشي وذلك اثر اختفاءها من الرادارات بعد 20 دقيقة على إقلاعها.
نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون الإقتصادية يلتقي وزير الكهرباء والطاقة
ناقش نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء للشؤون الإقتصادية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي اليوم مع وزير الكهرباء والطاقة المهندس لطف علي الجرموزي، تقرير نتائج الزيارة لمحافظة الحديدة للإطلاع على أوضاع الكهرباء ومحطات الطاقة الكهربائية.
وزير الشباب يتفقد سير العمل والأنشطة بنادي العروبة الرياضي
تفقد وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم، سير العمل والأنشطة بنادي العروبة الرياضي بأمانة العاصمة، واطلع على جانب من أنشطته التي يمارسها منتسبو النادي في 14 لعبة رياضية فردية وجماعية.
  Local
Parliament’s Speaker hails MSF’s humanitarian efforts
[25/ديسمبر/2016]

SANA’A, Dec. 25 (Saba) - The Parliament’s Speaker Yahya Ali al-Raei praised on Sunday the humanitarian efforts exerted by the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and all workers in the organization.

During his meeting with heads of the Spanish, Dutch, Swiss and French missions of MSF, al-Raei pointed to the hardships suffered by the organization’s workers, who continue their work despite the unjustified bombing of the Saudi-led aggression warplanes on the country.

The parliament speaker demanded the MSF’s heads to convey to the world what they see on the ground from effects and results of the unjust aggression on Yemen.

He stressed the need to stop the unjust war and lift the land, sea and air blockade on Yemen in order to enter the food and medical aid and oil derivatives to the people.

The MSF’s officials presented, during the meeting, a detailed explanation about the organization’s performance in the field of medical and humanitarian work in Yemen.

They expressed their thanks for the cooperation they received from the concerned authorities and the technicians who work with the organization in the hospitals and medical centers.

They noted that Abs Hospital in Hajjah province was reopened after it was restored after being bombed by the aggression’s war jets.

BA
Saba
