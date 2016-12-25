Yemen takes part in 1st Int'l forum for deaf in Egypt [25/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA'A, Dec .25 (Saba) - Yemen took part in the 1st international forum for deaf in Egypt, which took place in Cairo over the past three days under slogan,:"Cooperation - sharing - Development".



Head of Yemeni Union for Deaf and Dumb, Ahmed Al-ghemra, represent Yemen at the forum.



In remarks to Saba, Al-ghemra said the forum discussed the needs of deaf persons and ways to develop their cultural and social capabilities.





