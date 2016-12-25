ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 25 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 07:58:27م
رئيس مجلس النواب يشيد بجهود منظمة أطباء بلا حدود
أشاد رئيس مجلس النواب الأخ يحيى علي الراعي بالجهود الإنسانية التي تبذلها منظمة أطباء بلا حدود وكل العاملين معها من أطباء وممرضين ومسئولين وكل الملتحقين في الحقل الصحي والطبي من المنظمة.
تحطم طائرة عسكرية روسية في البحر الأسود ومصرع ركابها الـ 92
أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية اليوم الاحد عن تحطم طائرة عسكرية روسية تقل 92 شخصاً في البحر الأسود بالقرب من منتجع سوتشي وذلك اثر اختفاءها من الرادارات بعد 20 دقيقة على إقلاعها.
نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون الإقتصادية يلتقي وزير الكهرباء والطاقة
ناقش نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء للشؤون الإقتصادية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي اليوم مع وزير الكهرباء والطاقة المهندس لطف علي الجرموزي، تقرير نتائج الزيارة لمحافظة الحديدة للإطلاع على أوضاع الكهرباء ومحطات الطاقة الكهربائية.
وزير الشباب يتفقد سير العمل والأنشطة بنادي العروبة الرياضي
تفقد وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم، سير العمل والأنشطة بنادي العروبة الرياضي بأمانة العاصمة، واطلع على جانب من أنشطته التي يمارسها منتسبو النادي في 14 لعبة رياضية فردية وجماعية.
اجتماع زراعي لمناقشة آلية توفير متطلبات الإنتاج الزراعي بمحافظة ذمار
حقوق الإنسان تدعو للابتعاد عن المناكفات وتحقيق مكاسب سياسية على حساب القضايا الحقوقية
جامعة إب تدشن مشروع صورة اليمن في العالم
زلزال بقوة 7.7 درجة يضرب تشيلي
Somali refugees face difficult conditions in Yemen
[25/ديسمبر/2016]

SANA, Dec. 25(Saba) - UNHCR Special Envoy on the Somali Refugee warned on Sunday of the difficult conditions face the Somali refugees in Yemen.

At the conclusion of his visit to Yemen, Mohamed Abdi Affey stressed the need to find additional solutions for refugees, who are also suffering from Saudi aggression on the country since 21 months.

He urged the international community to pay close attention to deteriorating conditions of the Refugees in Yemen, stressing that the organization will work closely with the Yemeni authorities to ensure the continued protection of the refugees.

After the Somali refugees surviving violence and insecurity in Somalia, they are now facing same situation again in Yemen, UNHCR envoy said.

SH/AF
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية نهم
[25/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن غارة على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[25/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل غاراته الإجرامية خلال الساعات الماضية
[25/ديسمبر/2016]
مصرع وإصابة 40 من مرتزقة العدوان خلال التصدي لزحف بإتجاه القتب بنهم
[24/ديسمبر/2016]
إقتحام مقرين لقوات العدو السعودي بجيزان ومصرع عدد من الجنود السعوديين
[24/ديسمبر/2016]
