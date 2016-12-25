Somali refugees face difficult conditions in Yemen [25/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA, Dec. 25(Saba) - UNHCR Special Envoy on the Somali Refugee warned on Sunday of the difficult conditions face the Somali refugees in Yemen.



At the conclusion of his visit to Yemen, Mohamed Abdi Affey stressed the need to find additional solutions for refugees, who are also suffering from Saudi aggression on the country since 21 months.



He urged the international community to pay close attention to deteriorating conditions of the Refugees in Yemen, stressing that the organization will work closely with the Yemeni authorities to ensure the continued protection of the refugees.



After the Somali refugees surviving violence and insecurity in Somalia, they are now facing same situation again in Yemen, UNHCR envoy said.



