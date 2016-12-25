ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 25 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 07:58:27م
رئيس مجلس النواب يشيد بجهود منظمة أطباء بلا حدود
أشاد رئيس مجلس النواب الأخ يحيى علي الراعي بالجهود الإنسانية التي تبذلها منظمة أطباء بلا حدود وكل العاملين معها من أطباء وممرضين ومسئولين وكل الملتحقين في الحقل الصحي والطبي من المنظمة.
تحطم طائرة عسكرية روسية في البحر الأسود ومصرع ركابها الـ 92
أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية اليوم الاحد عن تحطم طائرة عسكرية روسية تقل 92 شخصاً في البحر الأسود بالقرب من منتجع سوتشي وذلك اثر اختفاءها من الرادارات بعد 20 دقيقة على إقلاعها.
نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون الإقتصادية يلتقي وزير الكهرباء والطاقة
ناقش نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء للشؤون الإقتصادية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي اليوم مع وزير الكهرباء والطاقة المهندس لطف علي الجرموزي، تقرير نتائج الزيارة لمحافظة الحديدة للإطلاع على أوضاع الكهرباء ومحطات الطاقة الكهربائية.
وزير الشباب يتفقد سير العمل والأنشطة بنادي العروبة الرياضي
تفقد وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم، سير العمل والأنشطة بنادي العروبة الرياضي بأمانة العاصمة، واطلع على جانب من أنشطته التي يمارسها منتسبو النادي في 14 لعبة رياضية فردية وجماعية.
آخر الأخبار:
اجتماع زراعي لمناقشة آلية توفير متطلبات الإنتاج الزراعي بمحافظة ذمار
حقوق الإنسان تدعو للابتعاد عن المناكفات وتحقيق مكاسب سياسية على حساب القضايا الحقوقية
جامعة إب تدشن مشروع صورة اليمن في العالم
زلزال بقوة 7.7 درجة يضرب تشيلي
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
Presidential office chief offers condolences over murder of Russian ambassador in Turkey
[25/ديسمبر/2016]

SANA'A, Dec. 25 (Saba) – Chief of the Presidential Office, Mahmmoud al-Junaid, met with Russian Chargé d'affaires to Yemen to offer him condolences over the assassination of the Russian ambassador in Turkey.

Mr. al-Junaid also asked the Russian diplomat to convey the condolences of President of the Supreme Political Council, Saleh al-Sammad, his vice president Kasim Labouzah and all members of the council to Russian president Vladimir Putin and to the Russian people.

The meeting took place here in the capital on Saturday.
In the meeting, Mr. al-Junaid repeated the Republic of Yemen's stance that rejects all acts of terrorism against the peoples.

Al-Junaid also praised Russian stance to support Yemen, its security, stability and unity.


NN/ZaK
ٍSaba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية نهم
[25/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن غارة على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[25/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل غاراته الإجرامية خلال الساعات الماضية
[25/ديسمبر/2016]
مصرع وإصابة 40 من مرتزقة العدوان خلال التصدي لزحف بإتجاه القتب بنهم
[24/ديسمبر/2016]
إقتحام مقرين لقوات العدو السعودي بجيزان ومصرع عدد من الجنود السعوديين
[24/ديسمبر/2016]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2016، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by