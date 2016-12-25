Presidential office chief offers condolences over murder of Russian ambassador in Turkey [25/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA'A, Dec. 25 (Saba) – Chief of the Presidential Office, Mahmmoud al-Junaid, met with Russian Chargé d'affaires to Yemen to offer him condolences over the assassination of the Russian ambassador in Turkey.



Mr. al-Junaid also asked the Russian diplomat to convey the condolences of President of the Supreme Political Council, Saleh al-Sammad, his vice president Kasim Labouzah and all members of the council to Russian president Vladimir Putin and to the Russian people.



The meeting took place here in the capital on Saturday.

In the meeting, Mr. al-Junaid repeated the Republic of Yemen's stance that rejects all acts of terrorism against the peoples.



Al-Junaid also praised Russian stance to support Yemen, its security, stability and unity.





