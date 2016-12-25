ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 25 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 07:58:27م
رئيس مجلس النواب يشيد بجهود منظمة أطباء بلا حدود
أشاد رئيس مجلس النواب الأخ يحيى علي الراعي بالجهود الإنسانية التي تبذلها منظمة أطباء بلا حدود وكل العاملين معها من أطباء وممرضين ومسئولين وكل الملتحقين في الحقل الصحي والطبي من المنظمة.
تحطم طائرة عسكرية روسية في البحر الأسود ومصرع ركابها الـ 92
أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية اليوم الاحد عن تحطم طائرة عسكرية روسية تقل 92 شخصاً في البحر الأسود بالقرب من منتجع سوتشي وذلك اثر اختفاءها من الرادارات بعد 20 دقيقة على إقلاعها.
نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون الإقتصادية يلتقي وزير الكهرباء والطاقة
ناقش نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء للشؤون الإقتصادية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي اليوم مع وزير الكهرباء والطاقة المهندس لطف علي الجرموزي، تقرير نتائج الزيارة لمحافظة الحديدة للإطلاع على أوضاع الكهرباء ومحطات الطاقة الكهربائية.
وزير الشباب يتفقد سير العمل والأنشطة بنادي العروبة الرياضي
تفقد وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم، سير العمل والأنشطة بنادي العروبة الرياضي بأمانة العاصمة، واطلع على جانب من أنشطته التي يمارسها منتسبو النادي في 14 لعبة رياضية فردية وجماعية.
اجتماع زراعي لمناقشة آلية توفير متطلبات الإنتاج الزراعي بمحافظة ذمار
حقوق الإنسان تدعو للابتعاد عن المناكفات وتحقيق مكاسب سياسية على حساب القضايا الحقوقية
جامعة إب تدشن مشروع صورة اليمن في العالم
زلزال بقوة 7.7 درجة يضرب تشيلي
Journalists held in PSO not tortured: Attorney General
[25/ديسمبر/2016]


SANA'A, Dec. 25 (Saba) - The journalists held in the Political Security Organization (PSO) have not been tortured, the Attorney General office said in a statement to Saba.

The Attorney General's statement issued on Saturday came after investigations conducted by the prosecution at the PSO headquarters with the journalists, in response to reports.

The finding-facts investigations proved that the journalists have never been subjected to any kind of torture in the PSO, denying reports of alleged accusations of torturing the journalists.

The prosecutor ordered the PSO's head to provide health care to the journalists and quickly refer them to the court for legal procedures or release them.

AF/ZAK

Saba
