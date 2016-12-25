Local اسم المرسل : بريد المرسل : اسم المستقبل : بريد المستقبل Journalists held in PSO not tortured: Attorney General



SANA'A, Dec. 25 (Saba) - The journalists held in the Political Security Organization (PSO) have not been tortured, the Attorney General office said in a statement to Saba.



The Attorney General's statement issued on Saturday came after investigations conducted by the prosecution at the PSO headquarters with the journalists, in response to reports.



The finding-facts investigations proved that the journalists have never been subjected to any kind of torture in the PSO, denying reports of alleged accusations of torturing the journalists.



The prosecutor ordered the PSO's head to provide health care to the journalists and quickly refer them to the court for legal procedures or release them.



