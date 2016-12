Sport minister rewards winners in Tennis championship [25/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA'A, Dec. 25 (Saba) – Minister of Youth and Sport, Hassan Mohammed Zaid, rewarded winners of the first places in the republic championship for tennis.



A total of 152 players participated in the tournament. The competition took place in a stadium in al-Sabeen square on Saturday.



Mr. Hassan Zaid has also opened a tennis court in the capital Sanaa to rehabilitate the players.





MM/ZaK

Saba