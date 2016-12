Army kills 17 mercenaries in Nehm [25/ديسمبر/2016]



MAREB, Dec. 25 (Saba) – The army and popular forces killed 17 Saudi-paid mercenaries and wounded 23 others when they attempted to infiltrate toward al-Nahdayn mountain in Nehm district of Marib province overnight, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The national forces thwarted the mercenary botched attempt.



Meanwhile, the army and popular committees' forces managed to recapture three military locations beyond the area.





saba