Roadside bomb Kills 13 Saudi mercenaries in Nehm [25/ديسمبر/2016]



MAREB, Dec. 25 (Saba) – A roadside bomb killed 13 Saudi-paid mercenaries while speeding on their vehicle in Nehm district of Mareb province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The operation took place late on Saturday night.



Meanwhile, the army and popular forces fired a barrage of artillery on gatherings of Saudi mercenaries in Milh valley and Shihan valley in the same district.





