Army kills dozen Saudi mercenaries in Mareb [25/ديسمبر/2016]



MAREB, Dec. 25 (Saba) -The army and popular force killed around a dozen of Saudi-paid mercenaries onboard a military vehicle in Serwah district of Mareb province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The attack hit the mercenaries with a guided missile at Wadi Rabiee valley.



