Human Rights Ministry calls Int'l community to stop aggression on Yemen [24/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA'A, Dec. 24 (Saba) – The Ministry of Human Rights called on the United Nations and the Security Council to expedite the issuance of UN resolutions to stop the US-Saudi aggression on Yemen.



In its statement, which was issued on Saturday, the ministry confirmed that it will take all measures to ensure the right of victims of the Saudi American aggression in the justice and fairness and that perpetrators not escape from the punishment.



The statement demanded to activate the role of the United Nations and its organs in a neutral and independent manner in the investigation and fact-finding that prove that the Saudi-led aggression alliance committed brutal crimes and massacres against the people of Yemen.



It also called for referring the crimes committed by the US-Saudi aggression and their allies against the Yemeni people to the International Criminal Court.



BA

Saba