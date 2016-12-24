ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 24 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 09:31:36م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يستقبل رئيس الوزراء ووزير الخارجية
استقبل الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم رئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني الدكتور عبد العزيز بن حبتور ووزير الخارجية هشام شرف.
الكيان الصهيوني يعلن رفضه قرار مجلس الأمن بوقف الاستيطان والامتثال له
أعلن رئيس حكومة الكيان الصهيوني بنيامين نتانياهو رفضه لقرار مجلس الأمن الدولي المطالب بوقف الاستيطان في الأراضي الفلسطينية والامتثال له .. متهماً إدارة الرئيس الامريكي باراك أوباما بالتواطؤ مع من اسماها "العصابة في الأمم المتحدة" .
نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون الإقتصادية يلتقي وزير الكهرباء والطاقة
ناقش نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء للشؤون الإقتصادية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي اليوم مع وزير الكهرباء والطاقة المهندس لطف علي الجرموزي، تقرير نتائج الزيارة لمحافظة الحديدة للإطلاع على أوضاع الكهرباء ومحطات الطاقة الكهربائية.
نتائج اليوم الأول لبطولة الجمهورية النسوية
شهدت نتائج اليوم الأول لمنافسات بطولتي الجمهورية النسوية العاشرة للألعاب الفردية والتاسعة للألعاب الجماعية والتي دشنها اليوم بصنعاء وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن زيد وينظمها إتحاد رياضة المرأة على مدى ستة أيام عن تتويج اللاعبة ملايين الشلبي بسباق ١٥
وكيلا محافظة الحديدة يتفقدان أعمال الصيانة بمستشفى العلفي الجامعي
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على مديرية سنحان
أمين محلي محافظة المحويت : مديرية بني سعد تعاني أوضاعاً صعبة ومأساوية
إجتماع بالحديدة يناقش آلية توريد الإيرادات المحصلة للحسابات في البنك المركزي
Human Rights Ministry calls Int'l community to stop aggression on Yemen
[24/ديسمبر/2016]

SANA'A, Dec. 24 (Saba) – The Ministry of Human Rights called on the United Nations and the Security Council to expedite the issuance of UN resolutions to stop the US-Saudi aggression on Yemen.

In its statement, which was issued on Saturday, the ministry confirmed that it will take all measures to ensure the right of victims of the Saudi American aggression in the justice and fairness and that perpetrators not escape from the punishment.

The statement demanded to activate the role of the United Nations and its organs in a neutral and independent manner in the investigation and fact-finding that prove that the Saudi-led aggression alliance committed brutal crimes and massacres against the people of Yemen.

It also called for referring the crimes committed by the US-Saudi aggression and their allies against the Yemeni people to the International Criminal Court.

BA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على مديرية سنحان
[24/ديسمبر/2016]
أبناء سقطرى يطالبون برفع الحصار الجوي المفروض على الأرخبيل وإنقاذهم من الأوضاع المأساوية
[24/ديسمبر/2016]
العدوان السعودي الأمريكي ومرتزقته يواصلون جرائمهم البشعة بحق المواطنين
[24/ديسمبر/2016]
استشهاد أسرة كاملة في غارة لطيران العدوان على منزل بفرع العدين في محافظة اب
[24/ديسمبر/2016]
مصرع عدد من جنود العدو السعودي والمرتزقة وإعطاب آلية بجيزان
[23/ديسمبر/2016]
