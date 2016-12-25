ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 25 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 07:58:27م
رئيس مجلس النواب يشيد بجهود منظمة أطباء بلا حدود
أشاد رئيس مجلس النواب الأخ يحيى علي الراعي بالجهود الإنسانية التي تبذلها منظمة أطباء بلا حدود وكل العاملين معها من أطباء وممرضين ومسئولين وكل الملتحقين في الحقل الصحي والطبي من المنظمة.
تحطم طائرة عسكرية روسية في البحر الأسود ومصرع ركابها الـ 92
أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية اليوم الاحد عن تحطم طائرة عسكرية روسية تقل 92 شخصاً في البحر الأسود بالقرب من منتجع سوتشي وذلك اثر اختفاءها من الرادارات بعد 20 دقيقة على إقلاعها.
نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون الإقتصادية يلتقي وزير الكهرباء والطاقة
ناقش نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء للشؤون الإقتصادية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي اليوم مع وزير الكهرباء والطاقة المهندس لطف علي الجرموزي، تقرير نتائج الزيارة لمحافظة الحديدة للإطلاع على أوضاع الكهرباء ومحطات الطاقة الكهربائية.
وزير الشباب يتفقد سير العمل والأنشطة بنادي العروبة الرياضي
تفقد وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم، سير العمل والأنشطة بنادي العروبة الرياضي بأمانة العاصمة، واطلع على جانب من أنشطته التي يمارسها منتسبو النادي في 14 لعبة رياضية فردية وجماعية.
آخر الأخبار:
اجتماع زراعي لمناقشة آلية توفير متطلبات الإنتاج الزراعي بمحافظة ذمار
حقوق الإنسان تدعو للابتعاد عن المناكفات وتحقيق مكاسب سياسية على حساب القضايا الحقوقية
جامعة إب تدشن مشروع صورة اليمن في العالم
زلزال بقوة 7.7 درجة يضرب تشيلي
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Sons of Socotra stage protest rally to demand end to Saudi blockade
[24/ديسمبر/2016]

SANA'A Dec. 24 (Saba) - Sons of Socotra Island staged a proted rally in the capital Sanaa on Saturday to demand lifting air siege imposed by Saudi aggression coalition on the Archipelago, urging the United Nations to save them from blockaded-caused tragic situations.

The protesters expressed their anger and disapproval to the international silence over the air, sea and land heinous siege imposed by the Saudi aggression and their allies that aimed to starve the Yemeni people.

During the rally, tribal Sheikh of Socotra Sons' Union, Ahmed Ghalib Al Shamsi said that the sons of the Island have been suffering from the all-out blockade and they lack for food, fuel and other basic materials, demanding the United Nations to do its job and end the unjust blockade.


AA/ZaK

saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية نهم
[25/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن غارة على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[25/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل غاراته الإجرامية خلال الساعات الماضية
[25/ديسمبر/2016]
مصرع وإصابة 40 من مرتزقة العدوان خلال التصدي لزحف بإتجاه القتب بنهم
[24/ديسمبر/2016]
إقتحام مقرين لقوات العدو السعودي بجيزان ومصرع عدد من الجنود السعوديين
[24/ديسمبر/2016]
