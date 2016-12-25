Sons of Socotra stage protest rally to demand end to Saudi blockade [24/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA'A Dec. 24 (Saba) - Sons of Socotra Island staged a proted rally in the capital Sanaa on Saturday to demand lifting air siege imposed by Saudi aggression coalition on the Archipelago, urging the United Nations to save them from blockaded-caused tragic situations.



The protesters expressed their anger and disapproval to the international silence over the air, sea and land heinous siege imposed by the Saudi aggression and their allies that aimed to starve the Yemeni people.



During the rally, tribal Sheikh of Socotra Sons' Union, Ahmed Ghalib Al Shamsi said that the sons of the Island have been suffering from the all-out blockade and they lack for food, fuel and other basic materials, demanding the United Nations to do its job and end the unjust blockade.





