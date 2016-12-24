ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 24 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 09:31:36م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يستقبل رئيس الوزراء ووزير الخارجية
استقبل الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم رئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني الدكتور عبد العزيز بن حبتور ووزير الخارجية هشام شرف.
الكيان الصهيوني يعلن رفضه قرار مجلس الأمن بوقف الاستيطان والامتثال له
أعلن رئيس حكومة الكيان الصهيوني بنيامين نتانياهو رفضه لقرار مجلس الأمن الدولي المطالب بوقف الاستيطان في الأراضي الفلسطينية والامتثال له .. متهماً إدارة الرئيس الامريكي باراك أوباما بالتواطؤ مع من اسماها "العصابة في الأمم المتحدة" .
نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون الإقتصادية يلتقي وزير الكهرباء والطاقة
ناقش نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء للشؤون الإقتصادية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي اليوم مع وزير الكهرباء والطاقة المهندس لطف علي الجرموزي، تقرير نتائج الزيارة لمحافظة الحديدة للإطلاع على أوضاع الكهرباء ومحطات الطاقة الكهربائية.
نتائج اليوم الأول لبطولة الجمهورية النسوية
شهدت نتائج اليوم الأول لمنافسات بطولتي الجمهورية النسوية العاشرة للألعاب الفردية والتاسعة للألعاب الجماعية والتي دشنها اليوم بصنعاء وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن زيد وينظمها إتحاد رياضة المرأة على مدى ستة أيام عن تتويج اللاعبة ملايين الشلبي بسباق ١٥
وكيلا محافظة الحديدة يتفقدان أعمال الصيانة بمستشفى العلفي الجامعي
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على مديرية سنحان
أمين محلي محافظة المحويت : مديرية بني سعد تعاني أوضاعاً صعبة ومأساوية
إجتماع بالحديدة يناقش آلية توريد الإيرادات المحصلة للحسابات في البنك المركزي
  Local
SPC's President receives PM, FM
[24/ديسمبر/2016]

SANA'A, Dec. 24 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council (SPC) Saleh al-Sammad met on Saturday at the presidential palace with Prime Minister Dr. Abdul Aziz Bin Habtoor and Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf.

During the meeting, they discussed a number of topics related to the program of the National Salvation Government, as well as the political and diplomatic work mechanisms and the future of peace in light of the regional and international variables.

Al-Sammad hailed what has been achieved by the National Salvation Government, especially in facing the economic, military and security challenges and the implications of the economic, political and media blockade imposed on Yemen.

The president pointed to the importance of focusing on exposing the aggression's crimes and massacres against the Yemeni people, especially the use of prohibited weapons and cluster bombs on residential areas, farms and public and private interests.

He noted to the important role played by the Foreign Ministry and its cadres in order to break the diplomatic blockade on Yemen and the Yemeni people.

During the meeting, al-Sammad was briefed by the prime minister on the executive procedures taken by the government to face the crisis of salaries, address the cash crisis, enhance revenues and to face the economic war waged by the Saudi aggression within its comprehensive war on Yemen.

For his part, the foreign minister reviewed measures that have been taken by his ministry in order to break the diplomatic blockade imposed by the aggression on Yemen and to address the imbalances resulted in this aspect.

BA

Saba
