Army fires ballistic missile on mercenaries in Nehm [24/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA'A, Dec. 24 (Saba) – The army and popular forces fired a ballistic missile of Zalzal-II type on gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Nehm district of Sana'a province on Saturday.



A military official said the missile hit the mercenaries' groupings in She'ab Ujah southern Jubail mountains range in Nehm, leaving dozens of dead and wounded among them.





