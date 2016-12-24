ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 24 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 08:20:27م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يستقبل رئيس الوزراء ووزير الخارجية
استقبل الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم رئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني الدكتور عبد العزيز بن حبتور ووزير الخارجية هشام شرف.
الكيان الصهيوني يعلن رفضه قرار مجلس الأمن بوقف الاستيطان والامتثال له
أعلن رئيس حكومة الكيان الصهيوني بنيامين نتانياهو رفضه لقرار مجلس الأمن الدولي المطالب بوقف الاستيطان في الأراضي الفلسطينية والامتثال له .. متهماً إدارة الرئيس الامريكي باراك أوباما بالتواطؤ مع من اسماها "العصابة في الأمم المتحدة" .
نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون الإقتصادية يلتقي وزير الكهرباء والطاقة
ناقش نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء للشؤون الإقتصادية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي اليوم مع وزير الكهرباء والطاقة المهندس لطف علي الجرموزي، تقرير نتائج الزيارة لمحافظة الحديدة للإطلاع على أوضاع الكهرباء ومحطات الطاقة الكهربائية.
نتائج اليوم الأول لبطولة الجمهورية النسوية
شهدت نتائج اليوم الأول لمنافسات بطولتي الجمهورية النسوية العاشرة للألعاب الفردية والتاسعة للألعاب الجماعية والتي دشنها اليوم بصنعاء وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن زيد وينظمها إتحاد رياضة المرأة على مدى ستة أيام عن تتويج اللاعبة ملايين الشلبي بسباق ١٥
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على مديرية سنحان
أمين محلي محافظة المحويت : مديرية بني سعد تعاني أوضاعاً صعبة ومأساوية
إجتماع بالحديدة يناقش آلية توريد الإيرادات المحصلة للحسابات في البنك المركزي
فرعية العفو العام بصنعاء تناقش أنشطتها ومهامها
Roundup: US-Saudi aggression warplanes continues heinous crimes against Yemeni civilians
[24/ديسمبر/2016]

SANA'A, Dec. 24 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi aggression and its mercenaries continued their heinous crimes against citizens in several provinces overnight, a military official told Saba on Saturday.

In Ibb province, a family consists of a husband, wife, and five children were killed when the Saudi aggression war jets waged strikes on their house at al-Matlaway village in al-Udain district.

In Sa'ada province, the aggression warplanes launched two raids on Saher district, three on Al-Salam area of Kutaf district and three others struck al-Takhaih area of Majz district.

Meanwhile, the hostile fighter jets waged more than eight strikes on Mandabah area of Baqam district, dropping cluster bombs, as well as a raid hit citizen's car in Borkan area of Razah district and another strike targeted al-Malahidh area in al-Dhaher district.

The aggression's artillery fire and missiles targeted residential areas in Tallan and Thuaib of Hidan district in Sa'ada.

In Hajja province, the enemy's war jets hit Faj Haradh area twice and waged two raids on al-Mazraq area of Haradh district.

In Sana'a province, the war planes struck Dhabawah camp four times in Sanhan district and waged 12 strikes on al-Katab, al-Kahal Mountains, Akabah al-Sanani, Baran, Maswerah and al-Majawaha areas of Nehm district.

The Saudi-paid mercenaries' artillery targeted al-Aqran area in Nehm district, causing heavy damage to citizens' houses.

Moreover, the US-Saudi aggression war jets waged two raids on al-Jabanah area of a-Salif district in Hodiadah province and two strikes on al-Hajaih area of al-Maslub district in Jawf province.

In Amran province, the enemy's warplanes hit the Ninth Brigade headquarters three times and launched two strikes on Qafalat Uthar district.

In Taiz province, the fighter jets of the Saudi aggression waged three raids on al-Amray area of Thubab district and another one on al-Mizan area of Mocha district.


العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على مديرية سنحان
[24/ديسمبر/2016]
أبناء سقطرى يطالبون برفع الحصار الجوي المفروض على الأرخبيل وإنقاذهم من الأوضاع المأساوية
[24/ديسمبر/2016]
العدوان السعودي الأمريكي ومرتزقته يواصلون جرائمهم البشعة بحق المواطنين
[24/ديسمبر/2016]
استشهاد أسرة كاملة في غارة لطيران العدوان على منزل بفرع العدين في محافظة اب
[24/ديسمبر/2016]
مصرع عدد من جنود العدو السعودي والمرتزقة وإعطاب آلية بجيزان
[23/ديسمبر/2016]
