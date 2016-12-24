ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 24 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 08:20:27م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يستقبل رئيس الوزراء ووزير الخارجية
استقبل الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم رئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني الدكتور عبد العزيز بن حبتور ووزير الخارجية هشام شرف.
الكيان الصهيوني يعلن رفضه قرار مجلس الأمن بوقف الاستيطان والامتثال له
أعلن رئيس حكومة الكيان الصهيوني بنيامين نتانياهو رفضه لقرار مجلس الأمن الدولي المطالب بوقف الاستيطان في الأراضي الفلسطينية والامتثال له .. متهماً إدارة الرئيس الامريكي باراك أوباما بالتواطؤ مع من اسماها "العصابة في الأمم المتحدة" .
نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون الإقتصادية يلتقي وزير الكهرباء والطاقة
ناقش نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء للشؤون الإقتصادية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي اليوم مع وزير الكهرباء والطاقة المهندس لطف علي الجرموزي، تقرير نتائج الزيارة لمحافظة الحديدة للإطلاع على أوضاع الكهرباء ومحطات الطاقة الكهربائية.
نتائج اليوم الأول لبطولة الجمهورية النسوية
شهدت نتائج اليوم الأول لمنافسات بطولتي الجمهورية النسوية العاشرة للألعاب الفردية والتاسعة للألعاب الجماعية والتي دشنها اليوم بصنعاء وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن زيد وينظمها إتحاد رياضة المرأة على مدى ستة أيام عن تتويج اللاعبة ملايين الشلبي بسباق ١٥
Yemen, FAO discuss cooperation in food security field
[24/ديسمبر/2016]

SANA'A, Dec. 24 (Saba) - Prime Minister Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Habtoor on Saturday discussed with the Resident Representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Salah Hajj Hassan the cooperation between Yemen and the organization in the food security field.

The discussion focused on the organization's efforts in supporting the farmers and fishermen with respect to the production inputs in order to regain the initiative and resume production.

Dr. bin Habtoor confirmed the government's keenness to develop the partnership relations with FAO and all the international organizations operating in Yemen so as to serve the Yemeni citizens and alleviate their suffering.

He praised the FAO's efforts in supporting the sectors related to food security, stressing the importance of focusing on the priorities relating to the challenges facing the agricultural and fishery sectors due to the Saudi aggression and seige.

The FAO's representative affirmed the organization's commitment to perform its duties towards the Yemeni people in a neutral and professional manner.

