Yemen, FAO discuss cooperation in food security field [24/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA'A, Dec. 24 (Saba) - Prime Minister Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Habtoor on Saturday discussed with the Resident Representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Salah Hajj Hassan the cooperation between Yemen and the organization in the food security field.



The discussion focused on the organization's efforts in supporting the farmers and fishermen with respect to the production inputs in order to regain the initiative and resume production.



Dr. bin Habtoor confirmed the government's keenness to develop the partnership relations with FAO and all the international organizations operating in Yemen so as to serve the Yemeni citizens and alleviate their suffering.



He praised the FAO's efforts in supporting the sectors related to food security, stressing the importance of focusing on the priorities relating to the challenges facing the agricultural and fishery sectors due to the Saudi aggression and seige.



The FAO's representative affirmed the organization's commitment to perform its duties towards the Yemeni people in a neutral and professional manner.



