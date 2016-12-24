Interior Minister meets Russian Chargé d'affaires in Yemen [24/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA'A, Dec. 24 (Saba) – Interior Minister Major General Mohammed bin Abdullah al-Qawsi met here on Saturday with Chargé d'affaires of the Russian Embassy in Sana'a.



The meeting reviewed the cooperation areas between the two countries, especially in the security aspect and the fight against terrorism.



Al-Qawsi stressed the importance of strengthening the areas of cooperation in the fight against terrorism, considering that the terrorism threatens the interests of all.



The minister praised the positions of the Russian government and people toward the Yemeni people in light of the brutal aggression experienced by the country.



BA

Saba