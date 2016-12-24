ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 24 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 08:20:27م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يستقبل رئيس الوزراء ووزير الخارجية
استقبل الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم رئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني الدكتور عبد العزيز بن حبتور ووزير الخارجية هشام شرف.
الكيان الصهيوني يعلن رفضه قرار مجلس الأمن بوقف الاستيطان والامتثال له
أعلن رئيس حكومة الكيان الصهيوني بنيامين نتانياهو رفضه لقرار مجلس الأمن الدولي المطالب بوقف الاستيطان في الأراضي الفلسطينية والامتثال له .. متهماً إدارة الرئيس الامريكي باراك أوباما بالتواطؤ مع من اسماها "العصابة في الأمم المتحدة" .
نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون الإقتصادية يلتقي وزير الكهرباء والطاقة
ناقش نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء للشؤون الإقتصادية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي اليوم مع وزير الكهرباء والطاقة المهندس لطف علي الجرموزي، تقرير نتائج الزيارة لمحافظة الحديدة للإطلاع على أوضاع الكهرباء ومحطات الطاقة الكهربائية.
نتائج اليوم الأول لبطولة الجمهورية النسوية
شهدت نتائج اليوم الأول لمنافسات بطولتي الجمهورية النسوية العاشرة للألعاب الفردية والتاسعة للألعاب الجماعية والتي دشنها اليوم بصنعاء وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن زيد وينظمها إتحاد رياضة المرأة على مدى ستة أيام عن تتويج اللاعبة ملايين الشلبي بسباق ١٥
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على مديرية سنحان
أمين محلي محافظة المحويت : مديرية بني سعد تعاني أوضاعاً صعبة ومأساوية
إجتماع بالحديدة يناقش آلية توريد الإيرادات المحصلة للحسابات في البنك المركزي
فرعية العفو العام بصنعاء تناقش أنشطتها ومهامها
  International
Interior Minister meets Russian Chargé d'affaires in Yemen
[24/ديسمبر/2016]

SANA'A, Dec. 24 (Saba) – Interior Minister Major General Mohammed bin Abdullah al-Qawsi met here on Saturday with Chargé d'affaires of the Russian Embassy in Sana'a.

The meeting reviewed the cooperation areas between the two countries, especially in the security aspect and the fight against terrorism.

Al-Qawsi stressed the importance of strengthening the areas of cooperation in the fight against terrorism, considering that the terrorism threatens the interests of all.

The minister praised the positions of the Russian government and people toward the Yemeni people in light of the brutal aggression experienced by the country.

BA
Saba
