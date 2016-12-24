Army artillery hit Saudi military locations in Jizan, Najran [24/ديسمبر/2016]



JIZAN, Dec. 24 (Saba)- The Army and popular committees forces fired artillery on several of enemy Saudi military bases in Jaizan and Najran, a military official told saba on Saturday.

The shelling targeted the military control towers of the bases In north and south of AL-Shabkh and Jehvan military sites, as well as AL-Hawsh military site in Jizan.



Meanwhile, the national forces also fired artillery on several military locations in AL-Sudays area in Najran.



The shelling in Jizan and Najran inflected heavy losses upon the enemies.





