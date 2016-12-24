Unhealthy poultry confiscated in Amran [24/ديسمبر/2016]



AMRAN, Dec. 24 (Saba) – The Security Services confiscated some unhealthy poultry from popular markets in Amran province over the past week, an official said on Saturday.



The official, who is the manager of the Slaughterhouses Corporation, Hussein Ranaa, told Saba that the corporation has carried out an inspection campaign on the poultry, fish and meats' local markets in the province to make sure about their health situations.



Ranaa said that a number of unhealthy poultry were confiscated.







NN/ZaK

SABA