Ballistic missiles hit mercenaries in Al-Jawf [24/ديسمبر/2016]



JAWF, Dec. 24 (Saba) - Missile Power of the army and people's committees fired two locally-modified ballistic missiles on gatherings of US-backed Saudi-paid mercenaries Khob and Sha'af directorate of al-Jawf province overnight, as stated by a military official to Saba on Saturday.



The missiles, known as Zilzal 1 and Sarkha. hit the fortifications of the mercenaries in Alkhalifan area and Aqaba area in the directorate.



The official added that the missiles hit their target perfectly, killing and wounding scores upon of the mercenaries.



NN/ZaK



Saba