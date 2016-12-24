ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 24 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 04:22:11م
رئيس الوزراء يناقش مع ممثل الفاو في اليمن التعاون في مجال الامن الغذائي  
ناقش رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن حبتور، اليوم مع الممثل المقيم لمنظمة الاغذية والزراعة للأمم المتحدة (الفاو) صلاح الحاج حسن، جوانب التعاون بين اليمن والمنظمة في مجال الامن الغذائي بما يناسب الاولويات الماثلة في قطاعات الانتاج الزراعي والسمكي وا
مجلس الأمن يتبنى قرارا لوقف الاستيطان الإسرائيلي
تبنى مجلس الأمن الدولي مساء أمس قرارا يطالب بوقف بناء المستوطنات الإسرائيلية في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة بعد امتناع الولايات المتحدة عن التصويت وهي المرة الاولى التي تمتنع فيها الولايات المتحدة عن استخدام الفيتو ضد اي قرار ليس في صالح اسرائيل .
اجتماع برئاسة وزير الصناعة يناقش أوضاع عمال المصانع
ناقش اجتماع عقد اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبده محمد بشر أوضاع ومشاكل عمال مصانع الإسمنت والغزل والنسيج والأدوية وغيرها من المنشئات التابعة للوزارة التي توقفت بسبب العدوان السعودي الغاشم.
الاهلي يصعد لدور ال16 لمسابقة كأس مصر
حقق فريق الأهلي فوزاً ساحقاً على حساب ضيفه الألومنيوم بسداسية دون رد مساء امس بإستاد السلام الدولي في دور الـ 32 ببطولة كأس مصر لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
وزير الثقافة يزور بيت التراث الصنعاني
إطلاق صاروخ زلزال2 على تجمعات مرتزقة العدوان بشعب عجاه بنهم
وزير الثقافة يتفقد العمل في هيئة المحافظة على المدن التاريخية ويؤكد اهمية تضافر جهود الحفاظ على صنعاء القديمة
وزير العدل يناقش مع رئيس هيئة التفتيش اليات الارتقاء بمستوى الاداء القضائي
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Ballistic missiles hit mercenaries in Al-Jawf
[24/ديسمبر/2016]

JAWF, Dec. 24 (Saba) - Missile Power of the army and people's committees fired two locally-modified ballistic missiles on gatherings of US-backed Saudi-paid mercenaries Khob and Sha'af directorate of al-Jawf province overnight, as stated by a military official to Saba on Saturday.

The missiles, known as Zilzal 1 and Sarkha. hit the fortifications of the mercenaries in Alkhalifan area and Aqaba area in the directorate.

The official added that the missiles hit their target perfectly, killing and wounding scores upon of the mercenaries.

NN/ZaK

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
العدوان السعودي الأمريكي ومرتزقته يواصلون جرائمهم البشعة بحق المواطنين
[24/ديسمبر/2016]
استشهاد أسرة كاملة في غارة لطيران العدوان على منزل بفرع العدين في محافظة اب
[24/ديسمبر/2016]
مصرع عدد من جنود العدو السعودي والمرتزقة وإعطاب آلية بجيزان
[23/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية نهم بصنعاء
[23/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن سبع غارات على عدد من مديريات صعدة
[23/ديسمبر/2016]
