Saudi aggression airstrike kills family in Ibb [24/ديسمبر/2016]



IBB, Dec. 24 (Saba) - A whole family were killed in an airstrike of US-Saudi aggression targeted their House in Far'a al-Udain district of Ibb province, an official told Saba on Saturday.



The airstrike, took place in the early hours of Saturday, destroyed the house of Adnan Ali Mased in Matlaoui village, causing Killing him, his wife and his five children.



SH/AF

Saba