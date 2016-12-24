ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 24 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 03:59:52م
رئيس الوزراء يناقش مع ممثل الفاو في اليمن التعاون في مجال الامن الغذائي  
ناقش رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن حبتور، اليوم مع الممثل المقيم لمنظمة الاغذية والزراعة للأمم المتحدة (الفاو) صلاح الحاج حسن، جوانب التعاون بين اليمن والمنظمة في مجال الامن الغذائي بما يناسب الاولويات الماثلة في قطاعات الانتاج الزراعي والسمكي وا
مجلس الأمن يتبنى قرارا لوقف الاستيطان الإسرائيلي
تبنى مجلس الأمن الدولي مساء أمس قرارا يطالب بوقف بناء المستوطنات الإسرائيلية في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة بعد امتناع الولايات المتحدة عن التصويت وهي المرة الاولى التي تمتنع فيها الولايات المتحدة عن استخدام الفيتو ضد اي قرار ليس في صالح اسرائيل .
اجتماع برئاسة وزير الصناعة يناقش أوضاع عمال المصانع
ناقش اجتماع عقد اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبده محمد بشر أوضاع ومشاكل عمال مصانع الإسمنت والغزل والنسيج والأدوية وغيرها من المنشئات التابعة للوزارة التي توقفت بسبب العدوان السعودي الغاشم.
الاهلي يصعد لدور ال16 لمسابقة كأس مصر
حقق فريق الأهلي فوزاً ساحقاً على حساب ضيفه الألومنيوم بسداسية دون رد مساء امس بإستاد السلام الدولي في دور الـ 32 ببطولة كأس مصر لكرة القدم.
وزير العدل يناقش مع رئيس هيئة التفتيش اليات الارتقاء بمستوى الاداء القضائي
وزير الداخلية يزور مصلحة الهجرة والجوازات
وزير الداخلية يلتقي القائم باعمال السفير الروسي بصنعاء
نائب رئيس مجلس النواب يرأس اجتماعا مشتركا للجنة التعليم العالي والشباب وقيادة وزارة الشباب والرياضة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
FM demands to reopen Sana'a Airport, before any consultations
[24/ديسمبر/2016]

SANA'A, Dec. 24 (Saba) - The Foreign Minister has wondered about the international community's non-reaction to the appeals of the United Nations and Yemeni people to reopen Sana'a International Airport.

"The positive steps and flexibility adopted by the Supreme Political Council and National Salvation Government in dealing with various initiatives aiming to reach a political and peaceful solution, must be met with actions on the ground by the countries of the Saudi aggression coalition to alleviate the Yemeni people's suffering in the humanitarian and living aspects," Hisham Sharaf said in statement to Saba on Friday.

"The Yemeni citizen must feel that there is a serious movement and desire for peace among the coalition's countries waging aggression on Yemen."

Any meetings or talks in Jordan would mean nothing without reopening the Sana'a International Airport as it was before, he said.

The Minister stressed the Saudi aggression are working intransigently to create humanity and living obstacles before the Yemeni people.

He said that thousands of patients, students and citizens, are suffering from traveling to and from Sana'a. "Many patients die, while the whole world sees, hears and does nothing, Sharaf said.

He indicated to hostile media reports about the steps toward peace and the need to make concessions, while siege, military escalation, recruitment of terrorists and Saudi airstrikes continue against Yemen.

"Any procedural steps or consultations about a truce and resumption of the peace talks must be preceded by a good will act and re-open the Sana'a International Airport," the Minister concluded.

AF

Saba
