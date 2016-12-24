FM demands to reopen Sana'a Airport, before any consultations [24/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA'A, Dec. 24 (Saba) - The Foreign Minister has wondered about the international community's non-reaction to the appeals of the United Nations and Yemeni people to reopen Sana'a International Airport.



"The positive steps and flexibility adopted by the Supreme Political Council and National Salvation Government in dealing with various initiatives aiming to reach a political and peaceful solution, must be met with actions on the ground by the countries of the Saudi aggression coalition to alleviate the Yemeni people's suffering in the humanitarian and living aspects," Hisham Sharaf said in statement to Saba on Friday.



"The Yemeni citizen must feel that there is a serious movement and desire for peace among the coalition's countries waging aggression on Yemen."



Any meetings or talks in Jordan would mean nothing without reopening the Sana'a International Airport as it was before, he said.



The Minister stressed the Saudi aggression are working intransigently to create humanity and living obstacles before the Yemeni people.



He said that thousands of patients, students and citizens, are suffering from traveling to and from Sana'a. "Many patients die, while the whole world sees, hears and does nothing, Sharaf said.



He indicated to hostile media reports about the steps toward peace and the need to make concessions, while siege, military escalation, recruitment of terrorists and Saudi airstrikes continue against Yemen.



"Any procedural steps or consultations about a truce and resumption of the peace talks must be preceded by a good will act and re-open the Sana'a International Airport," the Minister concluded.



AF



Saba