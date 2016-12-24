ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 24 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 03:59:52م
رئيس الوزراء يناقش مع ممثل الفاو في اليمن التعاون في مجال الامن الغذائي  
ناقش رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن حبتور، اليوم مع الممثل المقيم لمنظمة الاغذية والزراعة للأمم المتحدة (الفاو) صلاح الحاج حسن، جوانب التعاون بين اليمن والمنظمة في مجال الامن الغذائي بما يناسب الاولويات الماثلة في قطاعات الانتاج الزراعي والسمكي وا
مجلس الأمن يتبنى قرارا لوقف الاستيطان الإسرائيلي
تبنى مجلس الأمن الدولي مساء أمس قرارا يطالب بوقف بناء المستوطنات الإسرائيلية في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة بعد امتناع الولايات المتحدة عن التصويت وهي المرة الاولى التي تمتنع فيها الولايات المتحدة عن استخدام الفيتو ضد اي قرار ليس في صالح اسرائيل .
اجتماع برئاسة وزير الصناعة يناقش أوضاع عمال المصانع
ناقش اجتماع عقد اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبده محمد بشر أوضاع ومشاكل عمال مصانع الإسمنت والغزل والنسيج والأدوية وغيرها من المنشئات التابعة للوزارة التي توقفت بسبب العدوان السعودي الغاشم.
الاهلي يصعد لدور ال16 لمسابقة كأس مصر
حقق فريق الأهلي فوزاً ساحقاً على حساب ضيفه الألومنيوم بسداسية دون رد مساء امس بإستاد السلام الدولي في دور الـ 32 ببطولة كأس مصر لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
وزير العدل يناقش مع رئيس هيئة التفتيش اليات الارتقاء بمستوى الاداء القضائي
وزير الداخلية يزور مصلحة الهجرة والجوازات
وزير الداخلية يلتقي القائم باعمال السفير الروسي بصنعاء
نائب رئيس مجلس النواب يرأس اجتماعا مشتركا للجنة التعليم العالي والشباب وقيادة وزارة الشباب والرياضة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Information Minister says properties of national media is to expose Saudi crimes against Yemenis: Al-Alam TV
[24/ديسمبر/2016]

SANA'A, Dec. 24 (Saba) – Information Minister Ahmad Hamed said the priorities of the national media policy during current stage is to confront US-backed Saudi aggression war and expose crimes committed by Saudi aggression against the Yemeni people to the world.

The minister made his remarks in an interview to Al-Alam TV Network here in the capital Sanaa, which was broadcasted late on Friday night.

The minister also said that the ministry policy is to enhance the national media policy and to unify the public and private media policy in general.

Mr. Hamed said the national media team of the country, which consists of a large-scale of professional journalists, will have a mission to accomplish which is that to expose the criminal aggression war against the Yemeni people and to work toward lifting the all-out blockade on Yemen.

"The enemy has a powerful media, but they lack for the truth, which we own, and that make us the stronger than them… because we have the voice of freedom and the voice of the truth," Minister Hamed said.


MM/ZaK

SABA
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
العدوان السعودي الأمريكي ومرتزقته يواصلون جرائمهم البشعة بحق المواطنين
[24/ديسمبر/2016]
استشهاد أسرة كاملة في غارة لطيران العدوان على منزل بفرع العدين في محافظة اب
[24/ديسمبر/2016]
مصرع عدد من جنود العدو السعودي والمرتزقة وإعطاب آلية بجيزان
[23/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية نهم بصنعاء
[23/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن سبع غارات على عدد من مديريات صعدة
[23/ديسمبر/2016]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2016، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by