Information Minister says properties of national media is to expose Saudi crimes against Yemenis: Al-Alam TV [24/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA'A, Dec. 24 (Saba) – Information Minister Ahmad Hamed said the priorities of the national media policy during current stage is to confront US-backed Saudi aggression war and expose crimes committed by Saudi aggression against the Yemeni people to the world.



The minister made his remarks in an interview to Al-Alam TV Network here in the capital Sanaa, which was broadcasted late on Friday night.



The minister also said that the ministry policy is to enhance the national media policy and to unify the public and private media policy in general.



Mr. Hamed said the national media team of the country, which consists of a large-scale of professional journalists, will have a mission to accomplish which is that to expose the criminal aggression war against the Yemeni people and to work toward lifting the all-out blockade on Yemen.



"The enemy has a powerful media, but they lack for the truth, which we own, and that make us the stronger than them… because we have the voice of freedom and the voice of the truth," Minister Hamed said.





