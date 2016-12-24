Army forces repulse mercenaries' infiltrate to Nehm [24/ديسمبر/2016]



MARIB, Dec. 24 (Saba) – The army and popular committees forces repulsed an attempt by Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries to infiltrate toward al-Madfoun area in Nehm district of Sanaa governorate, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



Dozens of the mercenaries were killed and several others wounded during their failed attempt.



Meanwhile, the Saudi aggression's warplanes lunched 15 air raids on separate areas in Nehm.





MM/ZaK



SABA