آخر تحديث: السبت، 24 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 03:59:52م
رئيس الوزراء يناقش مع ممثل الفاو في اليمن التعاون في مجال الامن الغذائي  
ناقش رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن حبتور، اليوم مع الممثل المقيم لمنظمة الاغذية والزراعة للأمم المتحدة (الفاو) صلاح الحاج حسن، جوانب التعاون بين اليمن والمنظمة في مجال الامن الغذائي بما يناسب الاولويات الماثلة في قطاعات الانتاج الزراعي والسمكي وا
مجلس الأمن يتبنى قرارا لوقف الاستيطان الإسرائيلي
تبنى مجلس الأمن الدولي مساء أمس قرارا يطالب بوقف بناء المستوطنات الإسرائيلية في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة بعد امتناع الولايات المتحدة عن التصويت وهي المرة الاولى التي تمتنع فيها الولايات المتحدة عن استخدام الفيتو ضد اي قرار ليس في صالح اسرائيل .
اجتماع برئاسة وزير الصناعة يناقش أوضاع عمال المصانع
ناقش اجتماع عقد اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبده محمد بشر أوضاع ومشاكل عمال مصانع الإسمنت والغزل والنسيج والأدوية وغيرها من المنشئات التابعة للوزارة التي توقفت بسبب العدوان السعودي الغاشم.
الاهلي يصعد لدور ال16 لمسابقة كأس مصر
حقق فريق الأهلي فوزاً ساحقاً على حساب ضيفه الألومنيوم بسداسية دون رد مساء امس بإستاد السلام الدولي في دور الـ 32 ببطولة كأس مصر لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
وزير العدل يناقش مع رئيس هيئة التفتيش اليات الارتقاء بمستوى الاداء القضائي
وزير الداخلية يزور مصلحة الهجرة والجوازات
وزير الداخلية يلتقي القائم باعمال السفير الروسي بصنعاء
نائب رئيس مجلس النواب يرأس اجتماعا مشتركا للجنة التعليم العالي والشباب وقيادة وزارة الشباب والرياضة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills 30 Saudi mercenaries in Nehm
[23/ديسمبر/2016]

SANA'A, Dec. 23 (Saba) – A total of 30 Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others wounded when the army and popular forces foiled mercenaries' attempts to infiltrate towards Nehm district of Sanaa province, a military official told Saba on Friday.

The military operation took place in in al-Madafon, al-Jabail and al-Maraihat areas.

Meanwhile, Saudi aggression war jets launched more than 20 air raids on several areas in the same district.


AA/ZaK
SABA
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
العدوان السعودي الأمريكي ومرتزقته يواصلون جرائمهم البشعة بحق المواطنين
[24/ديسمبر/2016]
استشهاد أسرة كاملة في غارة لطيران العدوان على منزل بفرع العدين في محافظة اب
[24/ديسمبر/2016]
مصرع عدد من جنود العدو السعودي والمرتزقة وإعطاب آلية بجيزان
[23/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية نهم بصنعاء
[23/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن سبع غارات على عدد من مديريات صعدة
[23/ديسمبر/2016]
