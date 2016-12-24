Army kills 30 Saudi mercenaries in Nehm [23/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA'A, Dec. 23 (Saba) – A total of 30 Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others wounded when the army and popular forces foiled mercenaries' attempts to infiltrate towards Nehm district of Sanaa province, a military official told Saba on Friday.



The military operation took place in in al-Madafon, al-Jabail and al-Maraihat areas.



Meanwhile, Saudi aggression war jets launched more than 20 air raids on several areas in the same district.





AA/ZaK

SABA