ArmY, popular forces kill many Saudi soldiers in Jizan, Asir, Jizan [23/ديسمبر/2016]



NAJRAN, Dec. 23 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi soldiers were killed and others wounded when the army and popular forces shelled enemy Saudi army sites in Jizan, Najran and Asir provinces, a military official told Saba on Friday.

In Najran, the national army's artillery hit Saudi military gatherings in al-Khadhra border crossing and bombed Saudi military vehicle there.



In Jizan, the artillery of the army shelled soldiers groups in al-Qanbor and al-Maosam military sites.



In Asir, the missiles of the national army fired rockets on Saudi Alib border crossing and hit Saudi military bases there.

Dozens of Saudi enemy soldiers were killed in the attacks.





