آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 23 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 12:18:32ص
اللجنة الإقتصادية برئاسة رئيس الوزراء تناقش أزمة السيولة ومصفوفة السياسات المقترحة لمعالجتها
ناقشت اللجنة الإقتصادية في إجتماعها اليوم برئاسة رئيس الوزراء رئيس اللجنة الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، مصفوفة السياسات والإجراءات العاجلة لمعالجة أزمة السيولة القائمة وآلية الشروع في تنفيذها.
مجلس الأمن يبحث مشروع قرار لتجميد الاستيطان الإسرائيلي.. والجمعية العامة تعتمد مشروع قرار يؤكد السيادة الدائمة للشعب الفلسطيني على موارده الطبيعية
يصوت مجلس الأمن الدولي اليوم الخميس على مشروع قرار يدعو الكيان الإسرائيلي لوقف أنشطته الاستيطانية في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة.
انخفاض أسعار النفط متأثرة بزيادة المخزونات الأمريكية وإنتاج ليبيا
انخفضت أسعار النفط في معاملات آسيوية ضعيفة اليوم الخميس متأثرة بزيادة غير متوقعة في مخزونات الخام الأمريكية في الأسبوع الماضي وتحركات من جانب ليبيا لزيادة الإنتاج خلال الشهور القليلة القادمة.
المنتخب الوطني لكرة القدم ينهي العام 2016 في المركز 148 عالمياً
أنهى المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم العام الجاري 2016م محتلا المركز 148 في التصنيف العالمي للمنتخبات الوطنية الذي يصدره شهرياً الاتحاد الدولي للعبة (فيفا).
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
US-Saudi aggression warplanes launch raids on Sana'a
[22/ديسمبر/2016] SANA'A, Dec. 22 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged on Thursday a series of air raids on several parts of Sana'a province, a security official told Saba.

The hostile warplanes targeted al-Qatab, al-Majaweha and al-Manar in Nehm district with 15 air raids, using cluster bombs, leaving huge damage to citizens' farms, the official said.

The official added that the US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged an air raid on Dabwah area in Sanhan district, causing great damage to citizens' houses.

HA

Saba
