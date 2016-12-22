US-Saudi aggression warplanes launch raids on Sana'a [22/ديسمبر/2016] SANA'A, Dec. 22 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged on Thursday a series of air raids on several parts of Sana'a province, a security official told Saba.



The hostile warplanes targeted al-Qatab, al-Majaweha and al-Manar in Nehm district with 15 air raids, using cluster bombs, leaving huge damage to citizens' farms, the official said.



The official added that the US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged an air raid on Dabwah area in Sanhan district, causing great damage to citizens' houses.



HA



Saba