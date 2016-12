Army launches missile on Saudi-paid mercenaries' gathering in Karesh [22/ديسمبر/2016] LAHJ, Dec. 22 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular committees fired on Thursday a ballistic missile on Saudi-paid mercenaries in Karesh area in Lahj province, a military official told Saba.



The missile force targeted the gathering with homemade missile, called Somod, the official said, adding the missile hit its target, leaving causalities among Saudi-paid mercenaries and their ordnance.





HA



Saba