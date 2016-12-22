Army kills three Saudi soldiers [22/ديسمبر/2016] JIZAN, Dec. 22 (Saba) – A sniper unit of the army and popular committees shot dead on Thursday three Saudi soldiers in Jizan and Najran regions, a military official told Saba.



The official said that the Saudi soldier was killed in al-Hamrah hill in Jizan region and the two others were shot dead in al-Tala'ah Control in Najran.



A specialized Unit of the army and popular committees destroyed a Saudi Abrams tank in al-Kars military camp with a guided missile, the official said.



Another tank was destroyed by the army and popular committees near Jawbah military site tower, he added.



The army and popular committees burnt two Saudi military vehicles and weapons store in al-Mesyal military site in Aser region, the official said.



