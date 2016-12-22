ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 22 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 05:34:02م
اللجنة الإقتصادية برئاسة رئيس الوزراء تناقش أزمة السيولة ومصفوفة السياسات المقترحة لمعالجتها
ناقشت اللجنة الإقتصادية في إجتماعها اليوم برئاسة رئيس الوزراء رئيس اللجنة الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، مصفوفة السياسات والإجراءات العاجلة لمعالجة أزمة السيولة القائمة وآلية الشروع في تنفيذها.
مجلس الأمن يبحث مشروع قرار لتجميد الاستيطان الإسرائيلي.. والجمعية العامة تعتمد مشروع قرار يؤكد السيادة الدائمة للشعب الفلسطيني على موارده الطبيعية
يصوت مجلس الأمن الدولي اليوم الخميس على مشروع قرار يدعو الكيان الإسرائيلي لوقف أنشطته الاستيطانية في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة.
انخفاض أسعار النفط متأثرة بزيادة المخزونات الأمريكية وإنتاج ليبيا
انخفضت أسعار النفط في معاملات آسيوية ضعيفة اليوم الخميس متأثرة بزيادة غير متوقعة في مخزونات الخام الأمريكية في الأسبوع الماضي وتحركات من جانب ليبيا لزيادة الإنتاج خلال الشهور القليلة القادمة.
المنتخب الوطني لكرة القدم ينهي العام 2016 في المركز 148 عالمياً
أنهى المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم العام الجاري 2016م محتلا المركز 148 في التصنيف العالمي للمنتخبات الوطنية الذي يصدره شهرياً الاتحاد الدولي للعبة (فيفا).
آخر الأخبار:
البرلمان الكوري الجنوبي يستجوب مساعدا سابقا للرئيسة بارك
برشلونة يدك شباك إيركوليس
إختتام برنامج تدريبي للجرحى والمعاقين في السكرتارية والكمبيوتر والإسعافات بصنعاء
وكيل محافظة تعز يطلع على سير العمل بمكتب الضرائب بالمحافظة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills three Saudi soldiers
[22/ديسمبر/2016] JIZAN, Dec. 22 (Saba) – A sniper unit of the army and popular committees shot dead on Thursday three Saudi soldiers in Jizan and Najran regions, a military official told Saba.

The official said that the Saudi soldier was killed in al-Hamrah hill in Jizan region and the two others were shot dead in al-Tala'ah Control in Najran.

A specialized Unit of the army and popular committees destroyed a Saudi Abrams tank in al-Kars military camp with a guided missile, the official said.

Another tank was destroyed by the army and popular committees near Jawbah military site tower, he added.

The army and popular committees burnt two Saudi military vehicles and weapons store in al-Mesyal military site in Aser region, the official said.

HA
HA
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على محافظة صنعاء مستخدما قنابل عنقودية
[22/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية المصلوب بالجوف
[22/ديسمبر/2016]
تواصل غارات طيران العدوان السعودي باستخدام القنابل العنقودية خلال الساعات الماضية
[22/ديسمبر/2016]
مصدر عسكري : تطهير خمسة مواقع كان يتمركز فيها المرتزقة في جبن بالضالع
[21/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية بني حشيش
[21/ديسمبر/2016]
