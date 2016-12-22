US-Saudi aggression warplanes launch raids on al-Masloub [22/ديسمبر/2016] JAWF, Dec. 22 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged on Wednesday three air raids on al-Masloub district of Jawf province, a local official told Saba.



The US-Saudi aggression warplanes targeted citizens' houses and their farms in Waqaz, al-Saqeyah areas in al-Masloub, the official said.



Meanwhile, The Saudi-paid mercenaries pounded an intense artillery bombardment on several areas in al-Masloub district.



HA

Saba