Health Minster meets MSF's country director [22/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA'A, Dec. 22 (Saba) - Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Mohammed Salim bin Hafeedh met here on Thursday with Country Director of the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Middle East.



In the meeting, the minister reviewed the humanitarian situation in the country and the effects and challenges facing the health sector, as well as the lack of medicines and medical supplies.



The meeting discussed the mechanisms of coordination between the ministry and the organization about the common goals and priorities of the ministry, which will be implemented during the coming period.



Dr. bin Hafeedh confirmed that the government will work to facilitate the work and activities of the various international organizations working in Yemen, including Doctors Without Borders.



For her part, the MSF's official affirmed the readiness of the organization to expand the areas of support for the health sector in Yemen, noting that the organization is operating in areas that are in urgent need of medical and humanitarian aid.



