آخر تحديث: الخميس، 22 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 05:09:28م
اللجنة الإقتصادية برئاسة رئيس الوزراء تناقش أزمة السيولة ومصفوفة السياسات المقترحة لمعالجتها
ناقشت اللجنة الإقتصادية في إجتماعها اليوم برئاسة رئيس الوزراء رئيس اللجنة الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، مصفوفة السياسات والإجراءات العاجلة لمعالجة أزمة السيولة القائمة وآلية الشروع في تنفيذها.
مجلس الأمن يبحث مشروع قرار لتجميد الاستيطان الإسرائيلي.. والجمعية العامة تعتمد مشروع قرار يؤكد السيادة الدائمة للشعب الفلسطيني على موارده الطبيعية
يصوت مجلس الأمن الدولي اليوم الخميس على مشروع قرار يدعو الكيان الإسرائيلي لوقف أنشطته الاستيطانية في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة.
إجتماع برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون الإقتصادية يناقش إحتياجات محافظة الحديدة
ناقش نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء للشئون الإقتصادية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي بمدنية الحديدة اليوم، إحتياجات المحافظة من المشاريع التنموية وخاصة خدمات الطاقة الكهربائية التي إفتقدتها المحافظة خلال الفترة الماضية جراء العدوان السعودي الأمريكي الغاشم.
المنتخب الوطني لكرة القدم ينهي العام 2016 في المركز 148 عالمياً
أنهى المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم العام الجاري 2016م محتلا المركز 148 في التصنيف العالمي للمنتخبات الوطنية الذي يصدره شهرياً الاتحاد الدولي للعبة (فيفا).
آخر الأخبار:
انخفاض أسعار النفط متأثرة بزيادة المخزونات الأمريكية وإنتاج ليبيا
وكيل محافظة تعز يطلع على سير العمل بمكتب الضرائب بالمحافظة
إتلاف 2 ر17 طن من الأدوية والمواد الغذائية منتهية الصلاحية بصنعاء
الاحتلال الاسرائيلي يعتقل 9 فلسطينيين من الضفة الغربية المحتلة (موسع)
  International
Health Minster meets MSF's country director
[22/ديسمبر/2016]

SANA'A, Dec. 22 (Saba) - Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Mohammed Salim bin Hafeedh met here on Thursday with Country Director of the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Middle East.

In the meeting, the minister reviewed the humanitarian situation in the country and the effects and challenges facing the health sector, as well as the lack of medicines and medical supplies.

The meeting discussed the mechanisms of coordination between the ministry and the organization about the common goals and priorities of the ministry, which will be implemented during the coming period.

Dr. bin Hafeedh confirmed that the government will work to facilitate the work and activities of the various international organizations working in Yemen, including Doctors Without Borders.

For her part, the MSF's official affirmed the readiness of the organization to expand the areas of support for the health sector in Yemen, noting that the organization is operating in areas that are in urgent need of medical and humanitarian aid.

BA

Saba
