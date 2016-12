Army's artillery bombards mercenaries' gatherings in Taiz [22/ديسمبر/2016]



TAIZ, Dec. 22 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces pounded gatherings of Saudi-paid hirelings in al-Dhabab area in Taiz province on Thursday.



The artillery shelling targeted the mercenaries' groupings in Tabbat Al-Amadan in al-Dhabab and achieved direct hits, a military official told Saba.



Ambulances rushed to the shelled place, he added.



BA

Saba