Mercenary artillery rounds destroy homes at Mareb village [22/ديسمبر/2016]



MAREB, Dec. 22 (Saba) - US–Saudi aggression mercenaries fired artillery rounds on the houses of residents at Al-Zaidi village in Serwah district of Mareb province, an official told Saba on Thursday.



The shelling completely destroyed the house of Ali Hussein a l-Zaidi, one of the village's residents, and partly damaged adjacent homes.





SKZaK

saba