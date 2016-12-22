PM: Govt is working seriously to solve delayed salaries problem [22/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA'A, Dec.22 (Saba) – Prime Minister Dr. Abdul Aziz Saleh Bin Habtoor confirmed that the government is working seriously to resolve the problem of delaying the salaries payment to the state employees.



Dr. bin Habtoor met on Wednesday in Sana'a with the leadership of the General Federation of Workers' Trade Unions (GFWTU) in Yemen and heads of a number of sub-unions.

The meeting dealt with a number of issues related to the situation of workers in the public, mixed and private sectors.



The difficult living conditions of the workers and employees due to delay of their salaries was discussed in the meeting, as well as the efforts of the national salvation government to address this aspect despite the economic challenges as a result of the continued aggression and siege and the unconstitutional and illegal decision to transfer functions and tasks of the Central Bank of Yemen to Aden.



Sharaf noted that the government started since its first meeting in adoption and implementation of a package of fiscal measures to provide the necessary funds to pay salaries and alleviate the living conditions experienced by the workers and staff.



"As Yemenis thwarted all moves of the aggression and its losing bets on the battlefields, they are also working to thwart its schemes in the economic and political sides," Sharaf said.



He praised the national role played by the workers' union in enhancing stability, resisting the aggression and its malicious conspiracies and maintaining the continuation of the work in the state sectors and institutions.



BA

Saba