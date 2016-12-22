Human right minister meets with ICRC deputy head mission [22/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA'A, Dec. 22 (Saba) -Minister of Human Rights Alia Faisal Abdullatif met with deputy head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) mission in Yemen, Carlos Morazzani.



During the meeting, the officials discussed means to develop cooperation between the ministry and the international humanitarian organization.

They reviewed human suffering of the Yemeni people from transferring the central bank and shortage crisis in the liquid national currency, as well as the all-out siege imposed by Saudi aggression war.



They also talked about means to facilitate the ICRC delegation's humanitarian activities in distribution of medicine and aid in several provinces.





