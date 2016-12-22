ابحث عن:
الخميس، 22 - ديسمبر - 2016
اللجنة الإقتصادية برئاسة رئيس الوزراء تناقش أزمة السيولة ومصفوفة السياسات المقترحة لمعالجتها
ناقشت اللجنة الإقتصادية في إجتماعها اليوم برئاسة رئيس الوزراء رئيس اللجنة الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، مصفوفة السياسات والإجراءات العاجلة لمعالجة أزمة السيولة القائمة وآلية الشروع في تنفيذها.
مجلس الأمن يبحث مشروع قرار لتجميد الاستيطان الإسرائيلي.. والجمعية العامة تعتمد مشروع قرار يؤكد السيادة الدائمة للشعب الفلسطيني على موارده الطبيعية
يصوت مجلس الأمن الدولي اليوم الخميس على مشروع قرار يدعو الكيان الإسرائيلي لوقف أنشطته الاستيطانية في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة.
إجتماع برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون الإقتصادية يناقش إحتياجات محافظة الحديدة
ناقش نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء للشئون الإقتصادية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي بمدنية الحديدة اليوم، إحتياجات المحافظة من المشاريع التنموية وخاصة خدمات الطاقة الكهربائية التي إفتقدتها المحافظة خلال الفترة الماضية جراء العدوان السعودي الأمريكي الغاشم.
المنتخب الوطني لكرة القدم ينهي العام 2016 في المركز 148 عالمياً
أنهى المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم العام الجاري 2016م محتلا المركز 148 في التصنيف العالمي للمنتخبات الوطنية الذي يصدره شهرياً الاتحاد الدولي للعبة (فيفا).
Human right minister meets with ICRC deputy head mission
[22/ديسمبر/2016]

SANA'A, Dec. 22 (Saba) -Minister of Human Rights Alia Faisal Abdullatif met with deputy head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) mission in Yemen, Carlos Morazzani.

During the meeting, the officials discussed means to develop cooperation between the ministry and the international humanitarian organization.
They reviewed human suffering of the Yemeni people from transferring the central bank and shortage crisis in the liquid national currency, as well as the all-out siege imposed by Saudi aggression war.

They also talked about means to facilitate the ICRC delegation's humanitarian activities in distribution of medicine and aid in several provinces.


AA/ZaK

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على محافظة صنعاء مستخدما قنابل عنقودية
[22/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية المصلوب بالجوف
[22/ديسمبر/2016]
تواصل غارات طيران العدوان السعودي باستخدام القنابل العنقودية خلال الساعات الماضية
[22/ديسمبر/2016]
مصدر عسكري : تطهير خمسة مواقع كان يتمركز فيها المرتزقة في جبن بالضالع
[21/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية بني حشيش
[21/ديسمبر/2016]
