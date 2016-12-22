ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 22 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 05:10:44م
اللجنة الإقتصادية برئاسة رئيس الوزراء تناقش أزمة السيولة ومصفوفة السياسات المقترحة لمعالجتها
ناقشت اللجنة الإقتصادية في إجتماعها اليوم برئاسة رئيس الوزراء رئيس اللجنة الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، مصفوفة السياسات والإجراءات العاجلة لمعالجة أزمة السيولة القائمة وآلية الشروع في تنفيذها.
مجلس الأمن يبحث مشروع قرار لتجميد الاستيطان الإسرائيلي.. والجمعية العامة تعتمد مشروع قرار يؤكد السيادة الدائمة للشعب الفلسطيني على موارده الطبيعية
يصوت مجلس الأمن الدولي اليوم الخميس على مشروع قرار يدعو الكيان الإسرائيلي لوقف أنشطته الاستيطانية في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة.
انخفاض أسعار النفط متأثرة بزيادة المخزونات الأمريكية وإنتاج ليبيا
انخفضت أسعار النفط في معاملات آسيوية ضعيفة اليوم الخميس متأثرة بزيادة غير متوقعة في مخزونات الخام الأمريكية في الأسبوع الماضي وتحركات من جانب ليبيا لزيادة الإنتاج خلال الشهور القليلة القادمة.
المنتخب الوطني لكرة القدم ينهي العام 2016 في المركز 148 عالمياً
أنهى المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم العام الجاري 2016م محتلا المركز 148 في التصنيف العالمي للمنتخبات الوطنية الذي يصدره شهرياً الاتحاد الدولي للعبة (فيفا).
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi warplanes kill 4 civilians in Sa'dah
[22/ديسمبر/2016]

SA'DAH, Dec. 22 (Saba) - Four citizens were killed and two children injured in raids by US -Saudi aggression warplanes on Bakem district of Saadh province overnight, a security official told Saba on Thursday .

The airstrikes hit the house in Aslan area of the district, killing four residents, including a woman, while two children were critically wounded.

Meanwhile, the Saudi aggression warplanes launched 12 strikes on several other areas of Bakem, causing heavy damage to houses and farms.


SK/ZaK
SABA
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على محافظة صنعاء مستخدما قنابل عنقودية
[22/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية المصلوب بالجوف
[22/ديسمبر/2016]
تواصل غارات طيران العدوان السعودي باستخدام القنابل العنقودية خلال الساعات الماضية
[22/ديسمبر/2016]
مصدر عسكري : تطهير خمسة مواقع كان يتمركز فيها المرتزقة في جبن بالضالع
[21/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية بني حشيش
[21/ديسمبر/2016]
