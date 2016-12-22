Saudi warplanes kill 4 civilians in Sa'dah [22/ديسمبر/2016]



SA'DAH, Dec. 22 (Saba) - Four citizens were killed and two children injured in raids by US -Saudi aggression warplanes on Bakem district of Saadh province overnight, a security official told Saba on Thursday .



The airstrikes hit the house in Aslan area of the district, killing four residents, including a woman, while two children were critically wounded.



Meanwhile, the Saudi aggression warplanes launched 12 strikes on several other areas of Bakem, causing heavy damage to houses and farms.





SK/ZaK

SABA