Army, popular forces foile mercenaries' infiltration in Baidha [22/ديسمبر/2016]



BAIDHA, Dec. 22 (Saba) – The army and popular forces foiled attempt by Saudi aggression-paid mercenaries to infiltrate towards Thai Naim district of al-Baidha province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



The attempt was in al-Nasafah area on Wednesday.



The national army thwarted the botched attempt and inflicted heavy casualties upon the mercenaries and their military equipment.



