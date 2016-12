Army, popular forces kill many Saudi soldiers in Jizan [22/ديسمبر/2016]



JIZAN, Dec. 22 (Saba) –Dozens of Saudi aggression soldiers were killed, including an officer, when the army and popular forces carried out an unique operation on Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



The operation took place on Wednesday when the national army's artillery hit Saudi military headquarters in al-Karn base and Malhamah military site, inflicting heavy losses upon the enemies.



AA/ZaK



