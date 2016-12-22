ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 22 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 05:10:44م
اللجنة الإقتصادية برئاسة رئيس الوزراء تناقش أزمة السيولة ومصفوفة السياسات المقترحة لمعالجتها
ناقشت اللجنة الإقتصادية في إجتماعها اليوم برئاسة رئيس الوزراء رئيس اللجنة الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، مصفوفة السياسات والإجراءات العاجلة لمعالجة أزمة السيولة القائمة وآلية الشروع في تنفيذها.
مجلس الأمن يبحث مشروع قرار لتجميد الاستيطان الإسرائيلي.. والجمعية العامة تعتمد مشروع قرار يؤكد السيادة الدائمة للشعب الفلسطيني على موارده الطبيعية
يصوت مجلس الأمن الدولي اليوم الخميس على مشروع قرار يدعو الكيان الإسرائيلي لوقف أنشطته الاستيطانية في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة.
انخفاض أسعار النفط متأثرة بزيادة المخزونات الأمريكية وإنتاج ليبيا
انخفضت أسعار النفط في معاملات آسيوية ضعيفة اليوم الخميس متأثرة بزيادة غير متوقعة في مخزونات الخام الأمريكية في الأسبوع الماضي وتحركات من جانب ليبيا لزيادة الإنتاج خلال الشهور القليلة القادمة.
المنتخب الوطني لكرة القدم ينهي العام 2016 في المركز 148 عالمياً
أنهى المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم العام الجاري 2016م محتلا المركز 148 في التصنيف العالمي للمنتخبات الوطنية الذي يصدره شهرياً الاتحاد الدولي للعبة (فيفا).
FM: Govt keen to ease humanitarian organizations' work in Yemen
[22/ديسمبر/2016]

SANA'A, Dec.22 (Saba) – Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf affirmed the National Salvation Government's keenness to facilitate the work of all humanitarian organizations operating in Yemen.


This came during the minister's meeting with the acting resident representative of the World Food Program (WFP) to Yemen Adham Muslim on Wednesday.

The meeting touched upon the issues relating the tasks and performance of the WFP office in Sana'a and how to expand them.

Sharaf pointed to the importance of the joint coordination and cooperation so as to serve the Yemeni citizen and provide humanitarian needs in light of the ongoing aggression.

He said that the Supreme Political Council and the salvation government put the interest of the home and citizen above all else.

BA
Saba
