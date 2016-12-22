FM: Govt keen to ease humanitarian organizations' work in Yemen [22/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA'A, Dec.22 (Saba) – Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf affirmed the National Salvation Government's keenness to facilitate the work of all humanitarian organizations operating in Yemen.





This came during the minister's meeting with the acting resident representative of the World Food Program (WFP) to Yemen Adham Muslim on Wednesday.



The meeting touched upon the issues relating the tasks and performance of the WFP office in Sana'a and how to expand them.



Sharaf pointed to the importance of the joint coordination and cooperation so as to serve the Yemeni citizen and provide humanitarian needs in light of the ongoing aggression.



He said that the Supreme Political Council and the salvation government put the interest of the home and citizen above all else.



BA

Saba