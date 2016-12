Saudi aggression launches airstrike on Bani Hoshish [22/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA'A, Dec. 22 (Saba) - The US-Saudi aggression's warplanes waged a raid on Bani Hoshish district of Sana'a province overnight, a security official said on Thursday.



The official explained that the hostile raid targeted Al-Taweel Mountain in the district and left damages in citizens' properties.



