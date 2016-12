Army's missiles target mercenaries in Jawf [22/ديسمبر/2016]





JAWF, Dec. 22 (Saba) – The army and popular forces fired two Zelzal-1 missiles on groupings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Wadi Harab in Khab and Sha'af district of Jawf province overnight, a military official said on Thursday.





The locally-made missiles hit their targets, causing large losses in life and gear in the ranks of mercenaries, the official added.





BA

Saba