Health minister meets WHO representative [21/ديسمبر/2016] SANA'A, Dec. 21 (Saba) – Minister of Public Health and Population Mohammed Saleh Hafedh met on Wednesday with World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Yemen Ahmed Chadol on the occasion of ending his tenure.



At the meeting, the health minister valued the role played by the WHO representative in Yemen during his tenure and the exerted efforts made by him in order to help the health sector in Yemen.



" Yemenis will not forget the services made by Ahmed Chadol and his efforts during his tenure", said the minister.



The minister reviewed the catastrophic situation in Yemen under the US-Saudi aggression war, including the blockade on the country.



He called on the WHO to speed up support the ministry with medicines to save patients, including medicines for chronic diseases, dialysis centers and medical supplies.



The minister conveyed the WHO official a letter to the international community and donors about the health situation in Yemen.



Meanwhile, Chadol affirmed that the WHO referred a report about the health and the humanitarian situation in Yemen.



He said that the report will be discussed before the UN Security Council.



It is worth to mention that the report contains an urgent response to save health sector in Yemen and to speed up providing pharmaceutical and humanitarian aid to Yemenis.



