آخر تحديث: الخميس، 22 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 05:10:44م
اللجنة الإقتصادية برئاسة رئيس الوزراء تناقش أزمة السيولة ومصفوفة السياسات المقترحة لمعالجتها
ناقشت اللجنة الإقتصادية في إجتماعها اليوم برئاسة رئيس الوزراء رئيس اللجنة الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، مصفوفة السياسات والإجراءات العاجلة لمعالجة أزمة السيولة القائمة وآلية الشروع في تنفيذها.
مجلس الأمن يبحث مشروع قرار لتجميد الاستيطان الإسرائيلي.. والجمعية العامة تعتمد مشروع قرار يؤكد السيادة الدائمة للشعب الفلسطيني على موارده الطبيعية
يصوت مجلس الأمن الدولي اليوم الخميس على مشروع قرار يدعو الكيان الإسرائيلي لوقف أنشطته الاستيطانية في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة.
انخفاض أسعار النفط متأثرة بزيادة المخزونات الأمريكية وإنتاج ليبيا
انخفضت أسعار النفط في معاملات آسيوية ضعيفة اليوم الخميس متأثرة بزيادة غير متوقعة في مخزونات الخام الأمريكية في الأسبوع الماضي وتحركات من جانب ليبيا لزيادة الإنتاج خلال الشهور القليلة القادمة.
المنتخب الوطني لكرة القدم ينهي العام 2016 في المركز 148 عالمياً
أنهى المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم العام الجاري 2016م محتلا المركز 148 في التصنيف العالمي للمنتخبات الوطنية الذي يصدره شهرياً الاتحاد الدولي للعبة (فيفا).
وكيل محافظة تعز يطلع على سير العمل بمكتب الضرائب بالمحافظة
إتلاف 2 ر17 طن من الأدوية والمواد الغذائية منتهية الصلاحية بصنعاء
الاحتلال الاسرائيلي يعتقل 9 فلسطينيين من الضفة الغربية المحتلة (موسع)
رئيس مجلس الوزراء يرأس إجتماع للجنة السندات المالية
Health minister meets WHO representative
[21/ديسمبر/2016] SANA'A, Dec. 21 (Saba) – Minister of Public Health and Population Mohammed Saleh Hafedh met on Wednesday with World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Yemen Ahmed Chadol on the occasion of ending his tenure.

At the meeting, the health minister valued the role played by the WHO representative in Yemen during his tenure and the exerted efforts made by him in order to help the health sector in Yemen.

" Yemenis will not forget the services made by Ahmed Chadol and his efforts during his tenure", said the minister.

The minister reviewed the catastrophic situation in Yemen under the US-Saudi aggression war, including the blockade on the country.

He called on the WHO to speed up support the ministry with medicines to save patients, including medicines for chronic diseases, dialysis centers and medical supplies.

The minister conveyed the WHO official a letter to the international community and donors about the health situation in Yemen.

Meanwhile, Chadol affirmed that the WHO referred a report about the health and the humanitarian situation in Yemen.

He said that the report will be discussed before the UN Security Council.

It is worth to mention that the report contains an urgent response to save health sector in Yemen and to speed up providing pharmaceutical and humanitarian aid to Yemenis.

HA

Saba
