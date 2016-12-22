Foreign minister meets newly- UNFPA Resident Representative [21/ديسمبر/2016] SANA'A, Dec. 21 (Saba) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Hesham Sharaf met on Wednesday with the United Nations Population Fund representative to Yemen (UNFPA ) Anjali Sen.



At the meeting, the UNFPA official handed over a copy of her credential to the foreing minister as a resident representative to the Republic of Yemen.



The minister affirmed that the Supreme Political Council and the National Salvation Government paid more attention to the international organizations working in the field of International humanitarian organizations.



Sharaf confirmed that the Council and the Government would provide all kinds of support to facilitate her new mission in Yemen particularly in these difficult circumstances experienced by the country that undergoing of the aggression and siege.



For her part, Sen expressed her happiness for her appointment in Yemen, stressing that she would increase the necessary humanitarian aid that Yemen needs.



