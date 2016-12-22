ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 22 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 05:10:44م
اللجنة الإقتصادية برئاسة رئيس الوزراء تناقش أزمة السيولة ومصفوفة السياسات المقترحة لمعالجتها
ناقشت اللجنة الإقتصادية في إجتماعها اليوم برئاسة رئيس الوزراء رئيس اللجنة الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، مصفوفة السياسات والإجراءات العاجلة لمعالجة أزمة السيولة القائمة وآلية الشروع في تنفيذها.
مجلس الأمن يبحث مشروع قرار لتجميد الاستيطان الإسرائيلي.. والجمعية العامة تعتمد مشروع قرار يؤكد السيادة الدائمة للشعب الفلسطيني على موارده الطبيعية
يصوت مجلس الأمن الدولي اليوم الخميس على مشروع قرار يدعو الكيان الإسرائيلي لوقف أنشطته الاستيطانية في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة.
انخفاض أسعار النفط متأثرة بزيادة المخزونات الأمريكية وإنتاج ليبيا
انخفضت أسعار النفط في معاملات آسيوية ضعيفة اليوم الخميس متأثرة بزيادة غير متوقعة في مخزونات الخام الأمريكية في الأسبوع الماضي وتحركات من جانب ليبيا لزيادة الإنتاج خلال الشهور القليلة القادمة.
المنتخب الوطني لكرة القدم ينهي العام 2016 في المركز 148 عالمياً
أنهى المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم العام الجاري 2016م محتلا المركز 148 في التصنيف العالمي للمنتخبات الوطنية الذي يصدره شهرياً الاتحاد الدولي للعبة (فيفا).
  Local
Foreign minister meets newly- UNFPA Resident Representative
[21/ديسمبر/2016] SANA'A, Dec. 21 (Saba) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Hesham Sharaf met on Wednesday with the United Nations Population Fund representative to Yemen (UNFPA ) Anjali Sen.

At the meeting, the UNFPA official handed over a copy of her credential to the foreing minister as a resident representative to the Republic of Yemen.

The minister affirmed that the Supreme Political Council and the National Salvation Government paid more attention to the international organizations working in the field of International humanitarian organizations.

Sharaf confirmed that the Council and the Government would provide all kinds of support to facilitate her new mission in Yemen particularly in these difficult circumstances experienced by the country that undergoing of the aggression and siege.

For her part, Sen expressed her happiness for her appointment in Yemen, stressing that she would increase the necessary humanitarian aid that Yemen needs.

HA
Saba
